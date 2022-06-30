ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watch: Analysis of Pitt Commit Kenny Minchey's Elite 11 Finals Results

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20089D_0gR3OK1E00

Pitt commit Kenny Minchey is impressing observers at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt commit Kenny Minchey didn't enter this week as the biggest name competing at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles California, but the future Pitt Panther is still building on his reputation as one of the best rising seniors at his position in America.

Minchey earned the highest grade in Wednesday's Pro Day competition, taking home a trophy for his efforts. He also climbed up into the top ten of two national recruiting analysts' Elite 11 rankings. While he is still on the outside looking in at the official top 11, Minchey is still proving that he belongs among this gathering of the 20 elite class of 2023 signal-callers.

Inside the Panthers' Stephen Thompson breaks down the reports from Los Angeles and what the strong showing from Minchey means for him and Pitt football.

