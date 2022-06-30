Woman dies in parking garage crash at Geisinger

Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner’s Office is investigating the accidental death of a 90-year-old woman who was involved in a crash at a Geisinger parking deck.

Edith Barnhart crashed her vehicle at 1 p.m. June 27 in the parking garage of the Geisinger Outpatient Clinic on Woodbine Lane in Mahoning Township. Barnhart struck other vehicles and hit a wall head-on the parking garage, according to WKOK News Radio.

Barnhart passed away the next day due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.