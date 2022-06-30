ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA asks COVID-19 vaccine makers to update boosters to target new Omicron variants

By K. Holt
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration has asked COVID-19 vaccine makers to update booster shots to tackle newer Omicron variants that are on the rise. It says the manufacturers should add a spike protein component to shots to target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants in addition to the original...

www.engadget.com

Ars Technica

FDA calls for fall boosters against BA.4/5 as subvariants take over US

On Thursday, the US Food and Drug Administration advised vaccine makers to reformulate COVID-19 booster shots for this fall. The boosters would target both the original strain of the pandemic coronavirus plus two new omicron subvariants—BA.4 and BA.5—which became the dominant versions of the virus circulating in the United States this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

FDA looks to approve updated booster for variants

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 has evolved. Surges around the country are attributed to variants like Omicron. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is close to authorizing an updated booster shot that targets the highly transmissible strain.  In a statement the FDA wrote: "An overwhelming majority of the advisory committee voted in favor of including a SARS-CoV-2 omicron component in COVID-19 vaccines that would be used for boosters in the U.S. beginning in fall 2022." The CDC recommends a second booster of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four months after the first booster for people 50 years...
HEALTH
LocalNewsMatters.org

FDA formally recommends modified COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting omicron subvariants

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its formal recommendation Thursday to update the available COVID-19 vaccines to protect against strains of the omicron variant. FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Dr. Peter Marks said in a statement that the updated vaccines would be used as boosters this fall and winter in anticipation of future surges driven by the highly contagious variant and its subvariants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Investopedia

Pfizer's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against Omicron, Could Boost Sales

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has seen major success with its COVID-19 vaccine, developed jointly with BioNTech SE (BNTX). The company anticipates $32 billion in revenues from the vaccine for all of 2022. But as the Omicron variant of the virus has spread globally in recent months, studies have shown that protection against the disease wanes over time. Now, Pfizer has announced this week positive data regarding safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of two COVID-19 vaccine candidates that have been adapted to protect primarily against the Omicron BA.1 variant. These candidates would be given as a fourth booster if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to address ongoing Omicron surges. In the process, this could further boost Pfizer's sales from an expanding number of treatments related to COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Axios

Pfizer to begin testing universal coronavirus vaccines

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech plan to start clinical trials of pan-coronavirus vaccines in the second half of the year, BioNTech officials said in an investor presentation on Wednesday. Driving the news: The company said it wants to provide "durable variant protection," according to Reuters, which first reported the news.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Hospital admissions with Covid likely to rise further, says health chief

Hospital cases with Covid are expected to rise further, according to a health chief who told of her concerns about the ability to treat other illnesses as a result.Dame Jenny Harries said it does not look as though the current wave has peaked, and urged people to “go about their normal lives” but in a “precautionary way”.The UK Health Security Agency chief executive’s comments come days after the latest figures showed Covid-19 infections in the UK had jumped by more than half a million in a week.It’s not just Covid that we’re concerned about, but it’s actually our ability to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

FDA advisers to consider whether Omicron-specific coronavirus vaccines are needed

The United States is preparing for the possible need to update its Covid-19 vaccines. The US Food and Drug Administration’s independent Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is set to meet Tuesday to discuss whether the composition of Covid-19 vaccines should be modified to target a specific coronavirus strain, and if so, which strain should be selected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

FDA advisers recommend updating COVID booster shots for fall

At least some U.S. adults may get updated COVID-19 shots this fall, as government advisers voted Tuesday that it's time to tweak booster doses to better match the most recent virus variants. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration wrestled with how to modify doses now when there's no way...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about hepatitis B immunity

For some people, the hepatitis B virus causes mild illness and resolves within a few weeks. For others, it is potentially life threatening and can result in lifelong health complications as it inflames and damages the liver. However, some individuals can build immunity to hepatitis B through vaccination. The hepatitis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Fauci says his own experience with Covid is a great reason to get vaccinated

Dr Anthony Fauci has said his own experience getting Covid shows why it continues to be important for Americans to get vaccinated.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the chief medical adviser said his Covid illness had fortunately been mild because he was double vaccinated and boosted.“I’m feeling really fine,” Dr Fauci said when asked about his condition. “So all is well with Fauci, and thank you for asking”.The infectious disease expert said he had only experienced one day of symptoms after testing positive for the virus a week ago, and was otherwise feeling okay.“I think I’m an example,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Omicron-specific booster shots are expected to come in the next few months

The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted Tuesday to approve COVID-19 booster vaccines that will specifically target omicron-related symptoms. Why it matters: As omicron continues to mutate into increasingly contagious subvariants, including the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, and vaccine protection decreases, experts are...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Verge

COVID-19 variant boosters won’t need new clinical trials for clearance, FDA says

COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers won’t need to conduct new clinical trials as they develop booster shots targeting the most recent variants of the virus, a Food and Drug Administration official told Reuters. The agency will use clinical trials of variant-specific boosters developed earlier in the pandemic, manufacturing data, and animal studies to evaluate the shots.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Covid: Urgent call to update vaccines to target variants as cases rise to near-record levels

Covid vaccines must be urgently updated to target new variants as infection rates in the UK soar to near-record levels, leading scientists have warned.An average of 285,507 people are being infected with the virus each day in the UK, according to the latest data from the ZOE Covid Study. Its lead scientist Professor Tim Spector said cases were soon expected to exceed the 300,000 mark, “bringing us to levels seen during the height of the pandemic for the UK”.With the country now in its fifth wave, and hospital admissions once again on the rise, scientists argue a new vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH

