Nashville, TN

Nashville Soccer Club Falls to Orlando City in the Quarterfinal Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

From NashvilleSC.com

Nashville Soccer Club’s participation in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup concluded in the Quarterfinal Round at Orlando City SC after Nashville was forced into penalties having played down a man the majority of extra time.

Hany Mukhtar recorded Nashville’s goal in the 52nd minute but Orlando found the equalizer in injury time to send the match into extra time. After 120 minutes, the match was decided in penalties, with Orlando edging Nashville 6-5.

The MVP Case Continues: Mukhtar has registered nine goals and two assists in his last nine matches across all competitions. The German attacker has registered six goals in his last four road matches dating back to May 25.

Back Home to The Castle: Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT on Sunday to host the Portland Timbers for the first time in its MLS history. Tickets are available for purchase at www.NashvilleSC.com/tickets .

The post Nashville Soccer Club Falls to Orlando City in the Quarterfinal Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
