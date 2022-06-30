ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays Land in Toronto Without Unvaccinated Relievers Brooks Raley, Ryan Thompson

By Tom Brew
 4 days ago

Unvaccinated athletes are not allowed to travel in and out of Canada, so that means Tampa Bay Rays relievers Brooks Raley and Ryan Thompson, who have chosen to not get the COVID-19 vaccines, did not make the trip. They'll be missed in a series where the Rays play five games in four days.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have landed in Toronto, set to start a critically important five-game series over four days against the Blue Jays, their American League East rival.

You'd like to think it's all hands on deck for the Rays, because even though it's just the last day of June, this series has huge playoff implications. But the Rays are going into battle with two key relief pitchers unavailable because Brooks Raley and Ryan Thompson have chosen to remain unvaccinated, and are not allowed to enter Canada, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. (The Rays did not announce any status updates.)

They will miss all five games, including a Saturday doubleheader where ever bullpen arm will likely be needed. They won't be paid for the time missed, per the collective bargaining agreement, and they can be replaced on the the roster by the Rays for this series. Those roster moves have yet to be announced.

This is just the latest in the two-year fight with the COVID-19 pandemic. Surely, it's not nearly as bad now, but COVID still exists and Canada has been at the forefront in keeping its citizens safe. That's why they've been far more restrictive during the pandemic than the U.S. has.

More than 1 million people have died from COVID in the U.S. since the pandemic has started in March of 2020, including more than 75,000 people in Florida. In Canada, which is only recently moving out of a serious lockdown that severely restricted travel in and out of the country, only 42,000 people have died.

They still require that all people coming into the country are fully vaccinated, and it was an issue for a dozen or so players during the recently concluded NBA season who weren't allowed into Canada.

The same has happened with baseball players, and occasionally it has made national news. Just this week, a big deal was made when the Boston Red Sox blew a ninth-inning lead to the Blue Jays in Toronto, largely because Boston closer Tanner Houck was back home on his couch, watching the game on TV because he is unvaccinated. (Rookie center fielder Jarren Duran missed the trip, too.)

The Boston media has roasted Houck in a big way for not being vaccinated. The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy said: "Most richly-deserved loss ever. Anti-vax Sox closer is back in Boston enjoying personal freedom, while Sox pen blows 5-4 lead in the 9th. Pen never got an out in the ninth. Sox are 2-7 vs. Jays, 7-16 vs. AL East. But everybody evidently ok with Tanner Houck quitting on team. Let’s be clear: Houck chose to abandon his teammates. His personal freedom is more important.''

Said Joe Haggerty: "Tanner Houck will do absolutely anything to help the Red Sox win, except make sure he’s actually with the team and available when they really need him to close out a one-run game in Toronto.''

The Boston Globe's Chad Finn: "Counting that as a blown save for Dr. Houck.''

And as you would expect in the bitter Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, the New York media, which loves looking down on the Red Sox any chance they can get. This one was easy, especially with the Yankees running away with the AL East. They are 13 games ahead of Boston, 13.5 ahead of Toronto and 15 games ahead of the Rays.

Houck's absence gave the New York media an opportunity to remind everyone that the Yankees are a fully vaccinated team, a decision made as a group in the spring. They've all traveled to Toronto twice already, and even went 4-2 there. They are 8-4 overall against the Jays, while the Red Sox are 2-7. They love that.

Raley has pitched in 27 games for the Rays, and is 1-0 with four saves and a 2.22 ERA and 0.90 WHIP. He's certainly been one of the most important arms in the Rays' pen, and he will be missed this weekend.

Thompson has appeared in 29 games and is 1-2 with a 5.33 ERA. He was struggling through most of May, but has been better lately. He hasn't allowed any runs in his last five outings, covering 5 1/3 innings. He pitched two innings in Wednesday's game against the Brewers, allowing only one walk. Raley also pitched two innings, allowed just one hit-batter.

Neither Raley nor Thompson talked about their vaccination status this week. They were also a part of a group of five players that chose not to wear ''pride'' patches on June 7 when the Rays had an event promoting inclusion during "Pride Month.'' Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks and Jeffrey Springs chose not to wear logos on their hats and jerseys.

