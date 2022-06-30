ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell blasts Biden for advocating filibuster abortion carve-out after Roe

By Juliegrace Brufke
 4 days ago

S enate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Thursday slammed President Joe Biden’s remarks supporting breaking the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade, calling it an inappropriate attack against the Supreme Court.

Earlier Thursday, during a press conference at a NATO summit in Spain, the president called for the Senate to make an exception to the chamber's rule requiring 60 votes to proceed with legislation. In the 50-50 Senate, that effectively means no legislation to protect abortion rights can be brought to a vote.

Biden's comment drew praise from liberal lawmakers who have been highly critical of the high court’s decision to overturn the landmark abortion decision.

"The foremost thing we should do is make it clear how outrageous this decision was," Biden said. "I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure that Congress votes to do that."

ROBERTS DELIVERS EMOTIONAL HOMAGE DURING BREYER'S LAST SUPREME COURT HEARING

McConnell on Thursday said that such a move would damage the Senate as an institution and that Biden's critique was “unmerited and dangerous.”

“Attacking a core American institution like the Supreme Court from the world stage is below the dignity of the president," McConnell said. "He’s upset that the court said the people, through their elected representatives, will have a say on abortion policy. That does not destabilize democracy — it affirms it. By contrast, it is behavior like the president’s that undermines equal justice and the rule of law.”

The Supreme Court’s decision was applauded by the Right and sparked a strong backlash from the Left, with liberals calling for an expansion of the court beyond its nine members and abolishing the filibuster.

Centrist Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have both previously pushed back on the idea of breaking the filibuster.

