ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbiapedia social campaign tests local celebrity knowledge of Columbia

By Contributed by Khali Gallman
Columbia Star
 3 days ago

Think you know everything about Columbia? Watch Columbiapedia and find out. Launched June 27, Columbiapedia will explore weekly everything alphabetically about Columbia—past and present. Each week, a local ambassador will discuss everything about Columbia starting with the letter “A.” Teasers will be featured on the Soda City Certified...

www.thecolumbiastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: Drive-in theater experience kept alive in Monetta

MONETTA, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past. Just outside of Lexington County, a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars. “It really just started out as...
MONETTA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fourth of July Parade in Camden

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There will be a kid’s Fourth of July parade in Camden today. Kids are invited to showcase their patriotic spirit by decorating their bicycles, scooters and wagons, and wearing their red, white and blue for the sixth annual Kids’ Fourth of July Parade. It...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Where to find July 4 events in the South Carolina Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Independence Day is July 4, which falls on a Monday this year, but the celebrations start this evening and run through the weekend. However you'd like to celebrate, whether at the lake or at the park, there's something for everyone. Most events feature live music, food trucks and -- of course -- fireworks!
POLITICS
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling, office schedules for Independence Day

Monday, July 4 is Independence Day. Many buildings in the Midlands will be closed in observance of the holiday, and several local sanitation services will not be available. All state buildings and offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. All state buildings will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 5. This includes SC Department of Transportation buildings, SCDHEC buildings, State House and Capitol Complex buildings, University of South Carolina buildings and any other non-essential building run by the state.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Andrews, SC
City
Lexington, SC
City
Irmo, SC
City
West Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Blythewood, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Cayce, SC
City
Forest Acres, SC
City
Chapin, SC
WLTX.com

Frogtown's history, accomplishments honored with dedication of new plaque

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents from the Frogtown community from past generations to current residents were reunited to remember the history and accomplishments of the area on Saturday. Back in February, News19 took you to the community of Frogtown, where we looked at the stories of those in the predominantly...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

July 4th celebration takes place in Irmo

IRMO, SC (WACH) - Capital City Lake Murray Country hosted it's 34th annual 4th of July celebration Saturday afternoon. This year's theme honored heroes such as police officers, fire fighters, teachers, and health care workers. Boats were all decked out in patriotic gear to support local heroes. People in the...
IRMO, SC
Columbia Star

Notice of Unclaimed Vehicles/Public Sale

SALE The following vehicles are subject to towing, repair and/or storage liens; are declared to be abandoned pursuant to Section 56-5- 5810, 56-5-5635 and/or 29- 15-10 SC Law as Amended; and are in the custody of ZnH Towing LLC 3905 W. Beltline Blvd Cola., SC 29204 2009 Mazda 3 SD, Vin: JM1BK32f29121657 Latonya Kirkley, 803 Green Springs Dr. Cola., SC 29223 Latinos Used Cars 64403 Two Notch Rd STE A Cola., SC 29223 2006 GMC Envoy XL Vin:1GKET16S666113151 , Brittany June Angel OR Christopher Michael Angel, 3137 Fish Hatchery Rd Gaston, SC 29053 ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP LLC, PO BOX 278 Wilmington,OH 45177 2003 Ford Escape, Vin: 1FMYU93123KE19648, Venus Williams, 1376 Juniper Springs Rd Gilbert, SC 29054 The owner/lienholder may reclaim vehicle within fifteen (15) days of this notice by paying to the custodian of the vehicle all charges authorized by law. Additional storage and/or processing costs may be added after the date of this notice. The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their right to reclaim the vehicle within the time provided may be deemed a waiver of all right, title and interest in the vehicle and their consent to sale of the vehicle at public auction. Public sale will take place at the business of the custodian of the vehicle at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of the month following the expiration of 30 days from the date of this notice.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Nash
Person
Sam Johnson
WRDW-TV

Earthquakes: Why are they happening in South Carolina?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well, if you think we’ve had more earthquakes in South Carolina than usual, you’re not wrong!. Most of the quakes have been near Columbia in the Elgin and Lugolf area. The director of the South Carolina Seismic Network, Scott White, says we are experiencing...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Application#Smart Phone#The Soda City Certified#Youtu Be Cqcur4zekhu
WLTX.com

3 lanes clear on I-77 following southbound crash outside of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A crash on I-77 that initially led to all southbound lanes being shut down has partially been cleared. Cameras showed at least one vehicle in the median and an ambulance, at one point, left the scene. The crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation,...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Mega Millions offering $360 mil heading into 4th of July weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we head into the 4th of July weekend, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb and has passed one third of a billion dollar. The jackpot for Friday, July 1 stands at $360 million annuity that is worth $199.3 million in cash. Tickets are...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Body found in Columbia neighborhood identified

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim, Orenthal Chestnut, 45, was found at the 1400 block of Gregg Street on June 26 around 9:30 a.m. "We will continue working with the Columbia Police Department...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
News Break
Politics
live5news.com

2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook the ground near Elgin again on Saturday. The earthquake happened at 11:59 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey. It happened 3.9 miles east of Elgin. Another small earthquake happened at 9:10 p.m. on Friday and measured in at 1.7. See...
ELGIN, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia board removes Lower Richland High School principal without explanation

COLUMBIA — The Richland County School District One board voted to remove the Lower Richland High School principal after a year marred by three shooting deaths of students, reassigning her to another position in the district without explaining why. District Superintendent Craig Witherspoon sent an email to parents after...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gov. McMaster calls for investigation into Richland School District Two

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster has requested an investigation into Richland School District School Two in connection with misconduct allegations. Brian Lamkin, the state's Inspector General, will conduct a thorough investigation to review additional allegations of fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement, misconduct, violations of state or federal law, or wrongdoing.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy