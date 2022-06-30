Southside Says He's 'Bob The Builder' After Funding 10 Cosmetic Surgeries

Photo: Getty Images

Southside is on one of the longest press runs of his career. The Atlanta rapper and super producer has been opening up about numerous details about his personal life lately, but his latest admission will leave fans in awe.



On Tuesday, June 28, Southside stopped by The Cruz Show on Real 92.3 to talk about everything from his upcoming album to his personal studio routine. During their conversation, J. Cruz asked if Southside was a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) expert. After asking what a BBL is, the 808 Mafia boss said that he's no expert but he's definitely a sponsor.

"Expert, no. Funder, yes," Southside replied. "I got a list. S**t is crazy... Ten, for sure. I done got some girls t**ties did twice. I done got a girl's t**ties did, got ’em big. They was too big for her. Redid ’em again, got ’em smaller."



"I call myself Bob The Builder," he declared.



Elsewhere in the conversation, Southside also touches on his upcoming collaborations with Future , which is called "Yellow Tape" and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel . He said that he has a song with Anuel, Young Thug and Future for his album.



Previously, Southside dropped his single "Hold That Heat" featuring Future and Travis Scott. The song is expected to appear on upcoming project coming soon. In addition to his upcoming LP, Southside is also in the process of working on his collaborative project with Polo G . The last joint effort he released was back in 2020 when he teamed up with Doe Boy for Demons R Us .



Watch the entire interview below.