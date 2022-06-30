U-Haul supports local business in West Columbia

SALE The following vehicles are subject to towing, repair and/or storage liens; are declared to be abandoned pursuant to Section 56-5- 5810, 56-5-5635 and/or 29- 15-10 SC Law as Amended; and are in the custody of ZnH Towing LLC 3905 W. Beltline Blvd Cola., SC 29204 2009 Mazda 3 SD, Vin: JM1BK32f29121657 Latonya Kirkley, 803 Green Springs Dr. Cola., SC 29223 Latinos Used Cars 64403 Two Notch Rd STE A Cola., SC 29223 2006 GMC Envoy XL Vin:1GKET16S666113151 , Brittany June Angel OR Christopher Michael Angel, 3137 Fish Hatchery Rd Gaston, SC 29053 ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP LLC, PO BOX 278 Wilmington,OH 45177 2003 Ford Escape, Vin: 1FMYU93123KE19648, Venus Williams, 1376 Juniper Springs Rd Gilbert, SC 29054 The owner/lienholder may reclaim vehicle within fifteen (15) days of this notice by paying to the custodian of the vehicle all charges authorized by law. Additional storage and/or processing costs may be added after the date of this notice. The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their right to reclaim the vehicle within the time provided may be deemed a waiver of all right, title and interest in the vehicle and their consent to sale of the vehicle at public auction. Public sale will take place at the business of the custodian of the vehicle at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of the month following the expiration of 30 days from the date of this notice.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO