West Columbia, SC

U-Haul supports local business in West Columbia

By Contributed by Mason Berke
Columbia Star
 3 days ago

U-Haul Company of South Carolina, Inc. has announced 2 Blessed Storage LLC signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve...

www.thecolumbiastar.com

Newberry Observer

Talking about the shortage of workers

Hello again, friends and readers. It has been a while since you have heard from me with the news on the small business front. If you are following other news, you will know that Newberry County has seen some new faces in recent months. Some are nationally known chain businesses, like Harbor Freight, Firehouse Subs, the new Huddle House, and other recent additions that residents have clamored for.
NEWBERRY, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling, office schedules for Independence Day

Monday, July 4 is Independence Day. Many buildings in the Midlands will be closed in observance of the holiday, and several local sanitation services will not be available. All state buildings and offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. All state buildings will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 5. This includes SC Department of Transportation buildings, SCDHEC buildings, State House and Capitol Complex buildings, University of South Carolina buildings and any other non-essential building run by the state.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Nutramax Laboratories to Build $30 Million Factory in South Carolina

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what's happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day's top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Nutritional supplement products manufacturer Nutramax Laboratories announced...
INDIAN LAND, SC
City
West Columbia, SC
City
Columbia, SC
West Columbia, SC
Business
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

Where to find July 4 events in the South Carolina Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Independence Day is July 4, which falls on a Monday this year, but the celebrations start this evening and run through the weekend. However you'd like to celebrate, whether at the lake or at the park, there's something for everyone. Most events feature live music, food trucks and -- of course -- fireworks!
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: Drive-in theater experience kept alive in Monetta

MONETTA, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past. Just outside of Lexington County, a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars. "It really just started out as...
MONETTA, SC
Columbia Star

Notice of Unclaimed Vehicles/Public Sale

SALE The following vehicles are subject to towing, repair and/or storage liens; are declared to be abandoned pursuant to Section 56-5- 5810, 56-5-5635 and/or 29- 15-10 SC Law as Amended; and are in the custody of ZnH Towing LLC 3905 W. Beltline Blvd Cola., SC 29204 2009 Mazda 3 SD, Vin: JM1BK32f29121657 Latonya Kirkley, 803 Green Springs Dr. Cola., SC 29223 Latinos Used Cars 64403 Two Notch Rd STE A Cola., SC 29223 2006 GMC Envoy XL Vin:1GKET16S666113151 , Brittany June Angel OR Christopher Michael Angel, 3137 Fish Hatchery Rd Gaston, SC 29053 ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP LLC, PO BOX 278 Wilmington,OH 45177 2003 Ford Escape, Vin: 1FMYU93123KE19648, Venus Williams, 1376 Juniper Springs Rd Gilbert, SC 29054 The owner/lienholder may reclaim vehicle within fifteen (15) days of this notice by paying to the custodian of the vehicle all charges authorized by law. Additional storage and/or processing costs may be added after the date of this notice. The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their right to reclaim the vehicle within the time provided may be deemed a waiver of all right, title and interest in the vehicle and their consent to sale of the vehicle at public auction. Public sale will take place at the business of the custodian of the vehicle at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of the month following the expiration of 30 days from the date of this notice.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fourth of July Parade in Camden

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There will be a kid's Fourth of July parade in Camden today. Kids are invited to showcase their patriotic spirit by decorating their bicycles, scooters and wagons, and wearing their red, white and blue for the sixth annual Kids' Fourth of July Parade. It...
CAMDEN, SC
#U Haul#Canada
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours. Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m. This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and...
ELGIN, SC
WLTX.com

3 lanes clear on I-77 following southbound crash outside of Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A crash on I-77 that initially led to all southbound lanes being shut down has partially been cleared. Cameras showed at least one vehicle in the median and an ambulance, at one point, left the scene. The crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation,...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Mega Millions offering $360 mil heading into 4th of July weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we head into the 4th of July weekend, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb and has passed one third of a billion dollar. The jackpot for Friday, July 1 stands at $360 million annuity that is worth $199.3 million in cash. Tickets are...
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC
WSAV News 3

USGS reports another small earthquake in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — Yet another small earthquake was recorded late Saturday morning in Kershaw County, adding to a string of nearly four dozen temblors that have hit the region since late December. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit about 11:59 a.m. and was centered about 3.9 miles east of Elgin, according to the United States […]
ELGIN, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to diesel spill in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Union Fire Department is responding to a diesel spill Friday in Union. According to the fire department, the spill happened on Main Street. The road has been closed at this time to clear the spill. Crews are at the scene at this time. 7NEWS will update this […]
UNION, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Midlands has experienced several earthquakes leaving many residents with questions and concerns. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has some insight. There have been 17 earthquakes since Sunday, June 26. Many believe they are caused by mines, however, DHEC says...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

Are mines causing SC earthquakes? DHEC responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina's lead health agency on Thursday addressed some questions surrounding an uptick in recent earthquakes in the midlands and whether they are being caused by mines. A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Elgin, South Carolina the morning of June 29th – it was followed by a series of aftershocks […]
ELGIN, SC
Newberry Observer

Shealy sworn in as fire chief

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry officially has a new fire chief after Gene Shealy was sworn in during a special called City of Newberry meeting on June 23. "Today is an important day in the history of the City of Newberry and the Newberry Fire Department. With this occasion, I re-read some of the proud history of the Newberry Fire Department. Before there was a fire department, in the late 1860s and early 1870s, there were a series of fires in Newberry that caused much damage. Most buildings were made of wood and were consumed quickly by fire. In response, the Newberry Fire Department was formed in 1873," said Mayor Foster Senn during his opening remarks. "That means next year, 2023, is the 150th birthday of the fire department, and Chief Shealy already has some plans in mind to celebrate the anniversary."
NEWBERRY, SC

