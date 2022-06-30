ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alumni to honor Arpad Darazs centennial

By Contributed by Sharon Altman
Columbia Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerations of University of South Carolina Concert Choir alumni from across the nation will gather in Columbia for a weekend of festivities July 8–9 to honor the choir’s revered founder, Dr. Arpad Darazs, and mark the 100th anniversary of his birth. Darazs came to the U.S. in...

WLTX.com

Frogtown's history, accomplishments honored with dedication of new plaque

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents from the Frogtown community from past generations to current residents were reunited to remember the history and accomplishments of the area on Saturday. Back in February, News19 took you to the community of Frogtown, where we looked at the stories of those in the predominantly...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

July 4th celebration takes place in Irmo

IRMO, SC (WACH) - Capital City Lake Murray Country hosted it's 34th annual 4th of July celebration Saturday afternoon. This year's theme honored heroes such as police officers, fire fighters, teachers, and health care workers. Boats were all decked out in patriotic gear to support local heroes. People in the...
IRMO, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

SolFest RollFest coming in July

NoMa Warehouse has announces SolFest RollFest, a music and bicycle festival featuring Columbia’s first bike-powered stage. SolFest RollFest will take place July 2 from noon – 6 pm at Earlewood Park. A music and community event started by NoMa Warehouse in 2021, SolFest began as a micro-music festival...
COLUMBIA, SC
Ledger Independent

Orangeburg Community Choir holds July concert

The Orangeburg Community Choir under the direction of Mrs. Garnet Trimble, and pianist Vieda Stitt will be having a concert on July 17, at the Orangeburg United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. The program will feature “An American Tribute to Our Flag”. A special tribute to the armed services past...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: Drive-in theater experience kept alive in Monetta

MONETTA, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past. Just outside of Lexington County, a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars. “It really just started out as...
MONETTA, SC
WIS-TV

Two Midlands school leaders get lifetime achievement awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Midlands school leaders have been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA). Mr. Timothy Hopkins, Deputy Superintendent for Kershaw County Schools and Dr. Kappy Steck, former Principal of Forest Lake Elementary (Richland School District Two) were selected to receive the award for their contributions to education.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
columbiasc.edu

Columbia College Announces Change in Executive Leadership

Wilma Allen, Vice President for Finance and Administration, will retire after five years of dedicated service to Columbia College. Wilma’s decision to retire is bittersweet for the community, and her leadership and strong commitment to the mission of the institution will certainly be missed. “I have enjoyed my time...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Local trash, recycling, office schedules for Independence Day

Monday, July 4 is Independence Day. Many buildings in the Midlands will be closed in observance of the holiday, and several local sanitation services will not be available. All state buildings and offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. All state buildings will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 5. This includes SC Department of Transportation buildings, SCDHEC buildings, State House and Capitol Complex buildings, University of South Carolina buildings and any other non-essential building run by the state.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Where to find July 4 events in the South Carolina Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Independence Day is July 4, which falls on a Monday this year, but the celebrations start this evening and run through the weekend. However you'd like to celebrate, whether at the lake or at the park, there's something for everyone. Most events feature live music, food trucks and -- of course -- fireworks!
The Post and Courier

Columbia board removes Lower Richland High School principal without explanation

COLUMBIA — The Richland County School District One board voted to remove the Lower Richland High School principal after a year marred by three shooting deaths of students, reassigning her to another position in the district without explaining why. District Superintendent Craig Witherspoon sent an email to parents after...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Earthquakes: Why are they happening in South Carolina?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well, if you think we’ve had more earthquakes in South Carolina than usual, you’re not wrong!. Most of the quakes have been near Columbia in the Elgin and Lugolf area. The director of the South Carolina Seismic Network, Scott White, says we are experiencing...
ENVIRONMENT
live5news.com

2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook the ground near Elgin again on Saturday. The earthquake happened at 11:59 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey. It happened 3.9 miles east of Elgin. Another small earthquake happened at 9:10 p.m. on Friday and measured in at 1.7. See...
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

Columbia Fashion Week top model winner heading to New York City

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- Columbia Fashion Week top model winner Jah "Jiffy" Johnson is set to represent South Carolina on a bigger stage. After winning the top model competition in Columbia, she is now preparing for a special tour in the Big Apple. She stopped by Good Day Columbia to...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Notice of Unclaimed Vehicles/Public Sale

SALE The following vehicles are subject to towing, repair and/or storage liens; are declared to be abandoned pursuant to Section 56-5- 5810, 56-5-5635 and/or 29- 15-10 SC Law as Amended; and are in the custody of ZnH Towing LLC 3905 W. Beltline Blvd Cola., SC 29204 2009 Mazda 3 SD, Vin: JM1BK32f29121657 Latonya Kirkley, 803 Green Springs Dr. Cola., SC 29223 Latinos Used Cars 64403 Two Notch Rd STE A Cola., SC 29223 2006 GMC Envoy XL Vin:1GKET16S666113151 , Brittany June Angel OR Christopher Michael Angel, 3137 Fish Hatchery Rd Gaston, SC 29053 ONEMAIN FINANCIAL GROUP LLC, PO BOX 278 Wilmington,OH 45177 2003 Ford Escape, Vin: 1FMYU93123KE19648, Venus Williams, 1376 Juniper Springs Rd Gilbert, SC 29054 The owner/lienholder may reclaim vehicle within fifteen (15) days of this notice by paying to the custodian of the vehicle all charges authorized by law. Additional storage and/or processing costs may be added after the date of this notice. The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their right to reclaim the vehicle within the time provided may be deemed a waiver of all right, title and interest in the vehicle and their consent to sale of the vehicle at public auction. Public sale will take place at the business of the custodian of the vehicle at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of the month following the expiration of 30 days from the date of this notice.
COLUMBIA, SC

