ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Peck Park opens in the Shores

By Pat Young pyounge@hometownnewsmediagroup.com
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large crowd gathered on a sunny Friday morning to celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the opening of Edwin W. Peck Sr. Park. The Volusia County park at 3167 S. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach Shores, is named after Mr. Peck, a developer and real estate industry leader “whose seaside condos...

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com

Comments / 0

Related
palmcoastobserver.com

Heading to local Independence Day events? Here's what to expect

Palm Coast will celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks over the Runways on Sunday, July 3, and the annual Flagler Beach Independence Day parade will be held the morning of July 4. Here's what to expect. Fireworks over the Runways. Fireworks over the Runways, held at the Flagler Executive Airport at...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

JULY 4: Flagler Beach Stars & Stripes Parade Details & Traffic Plan

4th of July Parade Traffic Plan ~ The following information is being disseminated to proactively provide pertinent information to the public with regard to traffic detours associated with the upcoming “Stars & Stripes” holiday parade in Flagler Beach. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022 and the following detours will be in effect during the parade.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Democrat Mark Caruso drops from HD 38, eyes Winter Springs mayoral run

Caruso concluded he has better chance to impact quality-of-life issues at the local level. Democrat Mark Caruso has withdrawn his candidacy from House District 38 in Seminole County, saying he intends to run for Mayor of Winter Springs instead. Caruso, a former police officer, security guard, prison guard, and whistleblower,...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Government
Volusia County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

State reports sudden jump in Covid-19 vaccinations in Volusia

Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases continued rising in the past two weeks, up 3,150, while the state reported a sudden jump in vaccinations by 11,300 in the county, based on the July 1 report of the Florida Department of Health. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Peck
Person
Gary Davidson
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia County Fourth of July Events

The second annual Fourth of July Veterans Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street. The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations as well as combat veterans and the city’s police and fire departments.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Owner of Cody’s in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community. Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Bay News 9

State Law tunes down 4th of July weekend celebrations

On Friday, July 1, 149 new state laws took effect in Florida. A new law allows police to ticket cars that are playing music that can be heard from 25 feet away. On the beach, the enforcement is up to the individual officer. Many people are unaware of the new...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Daytona’s July 4 Veterans Parade starts on Main Street

There will be a Fourth of July Veterans Parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street in Daytona Beach. The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations, as well as combat veterans, and the city’s police and fire departments.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Florida#Economy#Beaches#Long Life#Ada#Tugboat
daytonatimes.com

Who’s running for local office?

Here’s a glance at the candidates who will be on the ballot this year for city and county seats. While much of the attention on the 2022 midterm election will be on the battle for control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, there are offices at the state, county and.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Villages Daily Sun

Owner of Gilded Matilda's in Wildwood to retire

When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world. "The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”. The brick building with...
WILDWOOD, FL
cityofnsb.com

Fireworks prohibited; leave the show to the pros!

Visitors are reminded to leave the fireworks to the professionals, or run the risk of serious repercussions. Use and/or possession of fireworks is prohibited on Volusia County beaches, and individuals in possession of fireworks on the beach will have fireworks confiscated and may be arrested. Bill 140 regarding the use of fireworks on designated holidays does not apply to Volusia County beaches. Fireworks cannot be used on the beach, in beachfront parks or at access points (including ramps and walkovers). Fireworks not only pose a great safety hazard, but they also deter nesting sea turtles from using the beach and create an enormous amount of trash that is extremely difficult to remove and is often ingested by sea life.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy