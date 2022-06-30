ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Georgia mother killed when 14-year-old crashes car into house during 130 mph chase

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4yxw_0gR3HIVF00

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was killed, and her husband and son were injured when a car being chased by deputies crashed into their home.

Georgia State Patrol troopers told WSB-TV that deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office initially tried stopping a 1997 Acura TL, but rather than stop the driver took off.

The driver, identified to WSB-TV as a 14-year-old, was allegedly going at 130 mph when the deputy lost track of the vehicle. The deputy later found that the teenager had crashed the Acura into a home.

The family of the victims spoke to WSB-TV and identified the woman killed as Annette Carmichael-Rush. The family told the station that her husband suffered minor injuries and the couple’s 28-year-old son was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

Kenethia McCrary, whose brother lives in the house, told WSB-TV that her brother only had a few scratches, and that he heard his wife and son calling his name and realized they were trapped under the rubble. Though he was able to free his son, he could not get to his wife, who had been asleep in the bedroom.

Deputies told WSB-TV that the teenage driver lost control and hit a fence before slamming into the house. The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being charged with multiple crimes, including homicide by vehicle.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Coweta County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Coweta County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
CBS 46

Man who abandoned car on I-85 taken to hospital for mental care

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Deputies with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said its Mental Health Task Force intervened and assisted a man experiencing psychosis. On June 28, a man who was in a manic state abandoned their car on Interstate 85 and jumped over barbwire to reach the Georgia State Patrol post in Suwanne.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Patrol#Traffic Accident#Wsb Tv#Acura Tl#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

48-year-old man drowns at home on Lake Lanier

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, game wardens responded to the possible drowning of a man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
ACCIDENTS
fox5atlanta.com

Police search for 15-year-old who left home 'without permission'

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help find a missing teenager who left home early Sunday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 15-year-old Paris Carter. According to police, at around 1 a.m. Sunday, Carter...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS 46

Several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-285 in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-285 northbound near Chamblee Tucker Road in DeKalb County Friday afternoon. DeKalb fire, police and emergency crews responded to the scene where multiple injuries were reported. According to 511 Georgia, all lanes have been blocked on the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot on King Street dies at hospital, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting close to Downtown Atlanta. Atlanta police said they received a report of a person shot at around 10:30 p.m. and officers went to King Street. Police found an injured man, who died at a hospital. Homicide investigators gathered evidence at...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

1 arrested, 2 sought in north Fayette vehicle break-ins

One man is in jail and two others are being sought in connection with multiple entering auto incidents reported on June 17 at residences off Ga. Highway 314 in north Fayette County. On June 17 at approximately 1 a.m. an alert resident contacted the Fayette County 911 Center to report...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy