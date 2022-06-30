ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Ormond Beach board recommends apartments

By John Bozzo jbozzo@hometownnewsmediagroup.com
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 4 days ago

Future movies shown where Regal Cinema now sits abandoned will likely be in apartments built to replace the demolished theater. Planning Board members unanimously recommended approval of a proposal from local developers to build a 310-unit apartment complex at 215 Williamson Blvd. Ormond Beach Commissioners will have the final...

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

JULY 4: Flagler Beach Stars & Stripes Parade Details & Traffic Plan

4th of July Parade Traffic Plan ~ The following information is being disseminated to proactively provide pertinent information to the public with regard to traffic detours associated with the upcoming “Stars & Stripes” holiday parade in Flagler Beach. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022 and the following detours will be in effect during the parade.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Heading to local Independence Day events? Here's what to expect

Palm Coast will celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks over the Runways on Sunday, July 3, and the annual Flagler Beach Independence Day parade will be held the morning of July 4. Here's what to expect. Fireworks over the Runways. Fireworks over the Runways, held at the Flagler Executive Airport at...
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Ormond Beach, FL
Real Estate
Ormond Beach, FL
Government
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
askflagler.com

Mayor Suzie Johnston Delivers Own Grant Application In Vain Following Staff Bungling

FLAGLER BEACH – Flagler Beach Mayor Suzie Johnston took matters into her own hands to try and procure much-needed funds for the city. After city staff missed an 18-month window to submit an application for over $739,000 in grant money, the Mayor set the time aside Sunday night to formulate an application herself and take it to the county Tourist Development Council.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Beach Mayor Files Grant On Her Own, Underscoring Grievance With Manager Over Serial Fails

On Monday, Flagler Beach Mayor Suzie Johnston filed a 16-page application to the county’s Tourist Development Council for a $739,000 grant to rebuild the city’s boardwalk. The application was more than two weeks late. It was incomplete. The TDC administration rejected it, and will not include it in council members’ packages when the council itself recommend who will get grant funding this year, when the TDC meets on July 20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#Regal Theaters#Regal Cinema
newheadlines.art

Fishing Halifax River Daytona Beach

Fishing Halifax River Daytona Beach. If you have plans to fish in the halifax river, atlantic ocean or any other waterway while visiting the daytona beach area, then learn the ins and outs of what it takes to obtain a license. Search and compare fishing charters, rates, and amenities. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia County Fourth of July Events

The second annual Fourth of July Veterans Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street. The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations as well as combat veterans and the city’s police and fire departments.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Uber
daytonatimes.com

Who’s running for local office?

Here’s a glance at the candidates who will be on the ballot this year for city and county seats. While much of the attention on the 2022 midterm election will be on the battle for control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, there are offices at the state, county and.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
cityofnsb.com

Fireworks prohibited; leave the show to the pros!

Visitors are reminded to leave the fireworks to the professionals, or run the risk of serious repercussions. Use and/or possession of fireworks is prohibited on Volusia County beaches, and individuals in possession of fireworks on the beach will have fireworks confiscated and may be arrested. Bill 140 regarding the use of fireworks on designated holidays does not apply to Volusia County beaches. Fireworks cannot be used on the beach, in beachfront parks or at access points (including ramps and walkovers). Fireworks not only pose a great safety hazard, but they also deter nesting sea turtles from using the beach and create an enormous amount of trash that is extremely difficult to remove and is often ingested by sea life.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Oops, they did it for girls in Volusia County

It begins with an “uh-oh” but ends with a “whew, dodged a bullet.”. That ending is brought to you by the women who run the Volusia County Oopsie Project. The triumvirate is making sure young women have access to feminine hygiene products at a moment’s notice. “All women have been in a position where they've been in school and had that moment,” said Gina Elmazi, founder of the Volusia County Oopsie Project.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

State reports sudden jump in Covid-19 vaccinations in Volusia

Volusia County’s new Covid-19 cases continued rising in the past two weeks, up 3,150, while the state reported a sudden jump in vaccinations by 11,300 in the county, based on the July 1 report of the Florida Department of Health. The department issues reports on Covid-19 every two weeks,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
orlandomagazine.com

11 Great Neighborhoods: Lake Nona South

Since Tavistock Group acquired the 600-acre Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in 1996, the company has prioritized health, education and technology while developing the community. Tavistock Senior Managing Director Rasesh Thakkar says every nook and cranny of the neighborhood was considered to ensure these things were embedded in Lake Nona life. The community offers free fitness classes to residents, a bike-sharing program, a community garden and 44 miles of trails. In fact, 40 percent of Lake Nona’s 11,000 acres is green space. It’s also home to the U.S. Tennis Association’s National Campus, which offers free lessons for children 10 and under, as well as adult programs and high-performance training. “If you get that mix of health and wellbeing, education and technology right, what naturally falls out of it is inspiring human beings,” he says. The community is packed with gathering spots, Boxi Park being one of the most popular, with anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 people visiting on a weekend evening, Thakkar says. The open-air park contains several restaurants operating out of repurposed shipping containers, a stage for live music and a playground. Like Chicago’s striking artwork The Bean, some of Lake Nona’s art structures exist to give it a sense of place. Greeting residents at the entrance to the Lake Nona Town Center is Disco, an eye-opening 35-foot-tall Labrador Retriever made of reflective stainless steel. “Lake Nona’s best friend” was designed by JEFRE, a local artist. Another community landmark is The Beacon, a six-story column displaying art and interactive images, such as snow falling during Lake Nona’s winter celebration.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy