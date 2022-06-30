ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daytona Bandshell will explode with weekend concerts

By For Hometown News
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tribute to the Boss, Bruce Springsteen, starts the Fourth of July celebration at the Bandshell in Daytona Beach. There will be four concerts, all starting at 7:15 p.m., Friday to Monday at 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach. The Sounds of Summer concerts at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell, presented...

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com

Comments / 0

Related
newheadlines.art

Fishing Halifax River Daytona Beach

Fishing Halifax River Daytona Beach. If you have plans to fish in the halifax river, atlantic ocean or any other waterway while visiting the daytona beach area, then learn the ins and outs of what it takes to obtain a license. Search and compare fishing charters, rates, and amenities. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Music#Cultural Services#The Boss Project#Boardwalk Merchants#The Alter Eagles
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Fans dodge the rain for soccer and music at Daytona SoccerFest

The rain and thunder couldn’t stop the fun on Saturday at the inaugural Daytona Soccer Fest. In addition to soccer, the two-day event (July 2-3) at Daytona International Speedway features concerts and a freestyle competition with a New Smyrna Beach native competing in it. The soccer, of course, is...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Concert lineup announced for EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World has released the full lineup of artists who will be performing at this year's Eat to the Beat Concert Series during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. Fresh acts will take the America Gardens Theatre stage and many of your favorite artists will...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man bitten by shark at New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 28-year-old man from Daytona Beach was bitten by a shark while surfing at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. According to officials, the man was surfing next to the New Smyrna Beach Jetty Sunday morning when he fell off his board and was bitten on his left foot by what is believed to have been a shark.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

JULY 4: Flagler Beach Stars & Stripes Parade Details & Traffic Plan

4th of July Parade Traffic Plan ~ The following information is being disseminated to proactively provide pertinent information to the public with regard to traffic detours associated with the upcoming “Stars & Stripes” holiday parade in Flagler Beach. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022 and the following detours will be in effect during the parade.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Where to celebrate July 4th weekend in Central Florida

Central Floridians can choose from a multitude of options to observe the Independence Day weekend — ranging from theme park events and special presentations at some local resorts, to community-based celebrations. Events are spread throughout the weekend so they can even go to multiple events. For Central Floridians looking...
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Heading to local Independence Day events? Here's what to expect

Palm Coast will celebrate Independence Day with Fireworks over the Runways on Sunday, July 3, and the annual Flagler Beach Independence Day parade will be held the morning of July 4. Here's what to expect. Fireworks over the Runways. Fireworks over the Runways, held at the Flagler Executive Airport at...
PALM COAST, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

ANOTHER Airline Will Offer Nonstop Flights to Orlando Soon

If you live in the U.S., you have a few options: you can fly or you can drive. However, if you live in Europe, you pretty much HAVE to fly, but at least there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to airlines. Now, though, ANOTHER airline will soon offer flights from Europe to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Democrat Mark Caruso drops from HD 38, eyes Winter Springs mayoral run

Caruso concluded he has better chance to impact quality-of-life issues at the local level. Democrat Mark Caruso has withdrawn his candidacy from House District 38 in Seminole County, saying he intends to run for Mayor of Winter Springs instead. Caruso, a former police officer, security guard, prison guard, and whistleblower,...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Children can get free ice cream cone for saying the Pledge of Allegiance

LONGWOOD, Fla. - The Pledge of Allegiance was first written by Francis J. Bellamy, a Baptist minister from New York, in 1892. Sixth grader Eila Roberts says her father taught it to her. "Probably when I was three or four years old, when my dad came back from the Marines, and it was something I've always kept in my heart," she said.
LONGWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

4 natural springs in Central Florida to visit this summer

Looking to beat the heat this summer? Why not cool down during a visit to a natural spring. Florida is home to many large springs, more than any other state in the nation, and there are beautiful ones right here in the Orlando area. These bodies of water in particular typically range between 66 and 97 degrees.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Springs Hotel Purposefully Shuts Guest’s Power Off

Walt Disney World Resort contains over 30 Resort hotels, ranging from campgrounds to deluxe villas! Though the Walt Disney Company operates most, a small portion of the Resort hotels are third-party owned and operated. These include the Disney Springs area hotels: Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy