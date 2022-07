Visitors are reminded to leave the fireworks to the professionals, or run the risk of serious repercussions. Use and/or possession of fireworks is prohibited on Volusia County beaches, and individuals in possession of fireworks on the beach will have fireworks confiscated and may be arrested. Bill 140 regarding the use of fireworks on designated holidays does not apply to Volusia County beaches. Fireworks cannot be used on the beach, in beachfront parks or at access points (including ramps and walkovers). Fireworks not only pose a great safety hazard, but they also deter nesting sea turtles from using the beach and create an enormous amount of trash that is extremely difficult to remove and is often ingested by sea life.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO