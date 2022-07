As soon as Welcome to Plathville became one of the top reality TV shows on TLC, viewers quickly grew more curious than ever about the many family members. The Plath family has caught the attention of millions of viewers for their very traditional family values. Hosanna Plath is one of the daughters of the family, and interestingly enough, she's not part of the show at all. In fact, she reportedly resides in Ohio with her husband, while the rest of the Plath family lives in Georgia.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 DAYS AGO