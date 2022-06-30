ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office holds public meeting in face of jail expansion pushback

By Lauren Rangel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Jail held a public meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss plans to expand the facility in the wake of overcrowding. The sheriff’s office said it regularly moves inmates to other counties for space. They said the jail’s capacity is 391 inmates, and...

KSST Radio

Greenville Women Jailed After Heroin And Methamphetamine Found During Traffic Stop

2 Men Jailed On Controlled Substance-Related Warrants. Two Greenville women were jailed Thursday after heroin and methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop in Sulphur Springs Thursday evening, according to arrest reports. Two men were also booked into Hopkins County jail over the past couple of days on controlled substance related warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

The Colony man arrested for terroristic threat against Supreme Court

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old man from The Colony has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats against the Supreme Court.Mikeal Deshawn Archambault tweeted he was going to kill the justices after their decision in the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade last week.The tweet, since deleted, said: "I'm finna [sic] everyone in the SUPREME COURT with my ak47."Copies of the tweet quickly spread online, but Archambault's account appears to have been deleted since then.A police spokesman said the department received a phone call from the FBI, alerting them to the tweet and saying they thought the suspect lived in The Colony.Officers went to check his apartment, but Archambault was not there.The department's criminal investigative division and the FBI worked to get a warrant and arrested Archambault on June 26.He was taken to the Denton County Jail, where bond was set at $25,000.
THE COLONY, TX
KHOU

Kidnapped Garland teen found safe; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Police in Garland, Texas, are now looking for a 20-year-old suspect that's believed to have kidnapped his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to police, witnesses saw the girl being dragged against her will into a White Ford or GM pickup truck with a tan or silver trim. This happened around 8:30 p.m. on West Buckingham Road.
GARLAND, TX
KXII.com

One person injured in Murray Co. crash

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Davis man was taken to the hospital just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning after a crash in Murray County. Troopers said 36-year-old Matthew Gonzales was driving west on Buel Green Road just west of Sulphur, when he left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied construction crane on the side of the road.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Denison to consider halt to recycling services

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The city of Denison's contract with Waste Connections for curbside recycling service is set to expire in 2023, and the city has started to examine all recycling options. Some of the alternatives include visiting recycling stations and residential collecting stations, renewing the contract with Waste...
DENISON, TX
WFAA

'It's dangerous, and it's also a crime' | Texas safety officials warn teens shooting people with Orbeez guns

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Southlake DPS issued a warning to parents and teens on Thursday about Orbeez toy guns. In a Twitter thread, Southlake DPS said it had received eight calls since February involving Orbeez guns, where teenagers have shot either unsuspecting citizens or cars driving down the road with gel balls. In some cases, the gel balls have been frozen to make them hit harder and cause pain, Southlake DPS said.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KXII.com

Washington St. underpass open ahead of schedule

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Good news for Sherman drivers, The Texas Department of Transportation has opened the Washington Street underpass ahead of schedule. When driving on the highway access road, yield lights will flash while the cross traffic is a flashing red. Cross traffic must stop until the highway access...
SHERMAN, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CALDERON IBARRA, JUAN; W/M HISPANIC; OCCUPATION: SHEETROCK; EMPLOYER: UNK; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KTEN.com

Helicopter crashes near Lake Texoma campground

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Holiday weekend visitors at the Johnson Creek Campgrounds on Lake Texoma were startled Friday afternoon when a helicopter crashed nearvy. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the pilot flew too low and struck power lines along the east shore of the lake between Kingston and Durant.
DURANT, OK
starlocalmedia.com

Driver dead following FM 455 crash in Celina

One driver has died after a Celina crash that occurred on Thursday, the Celina Police Department announced. According to a statement released Friday morning, the department responded to the call at West FM 455 near County Road 10 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The response was in connection with a crash involving a single motorcycle and driver.
CELINA, TX
KXII.com

WATCH: Vehicle burglaries in Sherman caught on camera

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Families in Sherman have been experiencing burglaries in their neighborhood, and thanks to a video doorbell, some of the thieves were caught on camera. So far this year, Sherman police have had 84 reported vehicle burglaries. Roozie Marroquin is one of them ... Marroquin was sleeping...
SHERMAN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County Baker Selling ‘Protest Cookies' With a Message

A Denton County baker has been in national food competitions for her elaborate cakes. Now, her sweets are in the spotlight for a different reason. Customers say the sweet treats at Hive Bakery in Flower Mound speak for themselves. Most also like what owner Haley Popp has to say. “When...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

4th of July celebrations on Lake Texoma

POTTSBORO Texas (KXII) - People from all over rushed to Lake Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July. News 12 spoke with some lake goers to see how they celebrated the holiday weekend. James McEntire who visited with his family from Tulsa, Oklahoma said, “family, friends, holidays, food, fireworks, I...
