Free guest passes to Milwaukee Brewers baseball games available July 14

RACINE — As part of the Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program, the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will distribute free Milwaukee Brewers guest passes to Racine County residents beginning Thursday, July 14, according to a June 30 news release. The guest passes are for the July 25 and 26 home games against the Minnesota Twins.

Rules to get Milwaukee Brewers tickets

The free guest passes can be obtained on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127. You must be 18 or older and show proof of Racine County residency in the form of a Wisconsin photo ID. The guest passes come in two-ticket bundles. Recipients may only obtain one guest pass, two tickets total, per person.

“Recipients may not distribute, sell or donate complimentary guest passes to any organization or individual,” the PRCS news release states. Additionally, they “may not use the complimentary guest passes for advertising or promoting (including contests or sweepstakes), or other trade purposes; and agree to abide by all rules as printed on the back of the passes.”

The Milwaukee Brewers Buddies program

“The intent of the Brewers Buddies Program is to provide opportunities for low income and disadvantaged youth and their families to attend Milwaukee Brewer(s) baseball games,” the news release states.

This program has distributed thousands of complimentary tickets to nonprofit community groups, according to the Brewers Buddies website.

“The Brewers Buddies program is made possible through contributions from Major League Baseball, our season seat holders, sponsors, players and ownership group to the Brewers Community Foundation,” the website reads.

