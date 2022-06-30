ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

7 Best Comedy Series to Watch Starring ‘SNL’ Alumni

By Emma Marino
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC’s Saturday Night Live is an American comedy institution that sets its cast members up for bigger and better things once they’ve made it on SNL. The show’s talent is obvious when the alumni are no longer restricted by the conventions of the tight sketch format of live television and can...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

6 Quirky Sitcom Leads For When You Need an Offbeat Perspective

Sitcoms are perfect for a mindless tune-in after a hard day. But sometimes the perfectly manicured “dysfunctional yet mainstream” trope - the mom and dad with the gaggle of kids and the white-picket fence - just doesn’t cut it. Sometimes, you want to laugh alongside someone really relatable, someone whose eccentricity makes your own look normal by comparison.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Best Shows and Movies Starring 'Elvis' Actor Austin Butler

Writer/director Baz Luhrmann delivers one of the first big movies of the summer with his stylish biopic Elvis, which depicts Elvis Presley’s (Austin Butler) rise in the entertainment industry and his complicated relationship with his longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The film has already received plenty of praise for Luhrmann’s flashy vision, its engaging and emotional storytelling, and an against-type performance from Hanks. However, Butler’s breakout performance as the titular King of Rock and Roll is garnering the most acclaim and while it’s certainly Butler’s biggest role to date, Elvis isn’t likely the first time audiences have seen him.
TV SHOWS
Collider

6 Best Sitcoms That Weren't Afraid to Make Us Cry

If you're feeling down, watching your favorite Sitcom is a pretty effective way to put a smile on your face. Be it the reliableness of a classic like Friends or a group of geeky scientists as they journey through life in The Big Bang Theory, dozens of sitcoms have been a surefire way to turn a frown upside down for decades.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4, Volume 2: Questions We Need Answered in Season 5

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Volume 2 of the Netflix series, Stranger Things. The two final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 have just dropped on Netflix, and the people of Hawkins are once again face to face with certain doom. Even after all the planning and the struggle, the road ahead still looks dangerous for our small town teen heroes, and fans will have to wait for Season 5 to finally see if they will triumph for good. But at least we got some answers to the many, many questions left by the seven episodes of Season 4, Volume 1, like what are the origins of the Upside Down and what would become of Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)? And, boy, oh boy, weren’t we thirsty for some answers! However, there is still much to wonder about what will happen in everyone’s favorite '80s themed mystery show. Here are 12 questions we need the next season of Stranger Things to answer before we are swallowed by the Upside Down.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Collider

'Stranger Things' Creators Explain the Duality of Will's Speech to Mike in Episode 8

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is the boy who started it all. In Season 1 of Stranger Things, set in 1983, Will is the first person from Hawkins, Indiana to go missing in the Upside Down. In the time since then, Will hasn't had the easiest childhood. From being trapped in the underworld to being possessed by its master, it's safe to say that Will's actually had a pretty rough go of it. Add on the very real-world circumstances of being "different" in a time and place where it could get you killed, and it's abundantly clear why Will has felt very isolated over the past three seasons leading up to Season 4.
TV SERIES
Collider

GentleMinions TikTok Trend Sends Droves of Suit-Wearing Teens to See 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' in Theaters

A bizarre TikTok trend finds teenage boys flocking to screenings of the animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru draped in formal suits. Several viral TikToks depict 100s of teenagers congregating at the movie theater and riding the escalator en route to their screening of the zany film featuring the infamous little yellow henchmen. There is also footage of the teens, mostly boys, sitting in an eerily similar fashion before bursting into applause when the film ends. This is apparently happening across the globe and seems to possibly be a not insignificant reason as to why Minions: The Rise of Gru is seeing so much success at the box office.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Collider

'Salem's Lot' Movie Tie-In Edition Novel Cover Teases the Upcoming Remake

New Line's remake of Salem's Lot is only a couple of months away, but promotional material for the film has been remarkably scarce to this point. Written and directed by Gary Dauberman, it'll be the first major motion picture adaptation of Stephen King's acclaimed vampire novel with some real horror firepower behind it and a solid cast, yet there's been nary a word about the film for some time. Enter a new movie tie-in release of King's original book to finally give a look at the upcoming release.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn: The Best of the British Actor's Roles Before Eddie Munson

Just a matter of weeks ago, the epic fourth season of Stranger Things introduced global audiences to Joseph Quinn, making him a literal overnight sensation. For two weeks after the season premiere, he held the #1 spot on IMDb’s STARmeter and now sits at #3, only after being dethroned by his costars Jamie Campbell Bower and Millie Bobby Brown. Despite his sudden rise to international recognition, Quinn has been an established actor in England for years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Carrie Brownstein
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Vanessa Bayer
Collider

10 of the Best Movie Sword Fights of All Time

From all-out medieval warfare to one-on-one duels, swords have been used in movies since the invention of the motion picture. The ability to stage fluid choreography while forcing the combatants into relatively close quarters makes the blade a perfect weapon for the screen. Movies around the world have provided their...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Greatest Creatures in Guillermo del Toro Movies

When it comes to imagination and creativity in film, one of the most important names in the conversation is Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. His excitement from bringing immersive worlds to his audiences is nothing short of infectious, and has led to some of the most memorable theater-going experiences in the last few decades.
MOVIES
Collider

'Women Who Rock' Trailer Celebrates Female Rock Icons in Docuseries From Epix

Are you ready to rock ‘n’ roll? The first episode of the EPIX original docuseries Women Who Rock premieres July 10. The MGM-owned network released the trailer for the four-part miniseries, which features original interviews with women pioneers in music. The Women Who Rock trailer gives audiences a...
MUSIC
Collider

'Final Destination 6': Jeffrey Reddick Reveals Film Won't Follow Usual Formula

At this point, the Final Destination franchise has fairly specific beats: it involves premonitions and the main characters managing to cheat death only to end up beaten by the reaper. But this time around, the original Final Destination creator and writer, Jeffrey Reddick, revealed that the sixth installment of the death-filled American horror franchise would stray away from its usual formula.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Sketch Comedy#Comedy Series#Espn#Nbc#American#Studio 8h
Collider

'Better Call Saul' Works Best When It Breaks Free of 'Breaking Bad'

Throughout its epic six-season series, Better Call Saul shows how Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) transforms into Saul Goodman, the acclaimed dodgy lawyer from Breaking Bad. But Better Call Saul really works best as a series when it reveals more about the characters’ lives outside the Breaking Bad world. The drug cartel stories essentially repeat or are too similar to narratives and tropes that happened in Breaking Bad. This can be a bit draining and repetitive for audience members. When we find out more about the characters and in particular Jimmy and how they are in scenarios outside the cartel the writing is fresh and interesting, and it’s genuinely revealing. We will make the case by looking at examples such as the relationship between Jimmy and his brother Chuck (Michael McKean), Jimmy and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), and Jimmy and Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian).
TV SERIES
Collider

Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes on ‘The Forgiven’ and How They Prepare for an Emotional Scene

With writer-director John Michael McDonagh’s The Forgiven now playing in select theaters, I recently spoke to Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes about making the film. Based on Lawrence Osborne’s 2012 novel of the same name, The Forgiven tells the story of two wealthy Londoners, David and Jo Henninger (Fiennes and Chastain), who, when driving through the Moroccan desert to a friend’s lavish weekend party, are involved in a tragic accident with a local teenage boy. Arriving late at the grand villa with the debauched party raging, the couple attempts to move on from the incident. But when the boy’s father arrives seeking justice, the stage is set for a tension-filled culture clash in which David and Jo must come to terms with their fateful act and its shattering consequences. The Forgiven also stars Matt Smith, Saïd Taghmaoui, Christopher Abbott, Abbey Lee, Mourad Zaoui, Caleb Landry Jones, and Ismael Kanater.
MOVIES
Collider

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Part 2 Promo: Gene Takes Matters Into His Hands

Eating a Cinnabon with a knife and fork can't be a good sign, and this sadly may be the final meal for Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk). The final six episodes of Better Call Saul will begin to release in just about a week, and AMC has begun to promote this last hurrah with a series of teasers. The new promo teases the Omaha part of Saul's story, with Takavic being the alias he receives at the end of Breaking Bad.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast & Character Guide: Who's Who in the Legacy Sequel

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the biggest blockbusters since the 2020 pandemic. The film sees Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) return to the esteemed school, Top Gun, to lead a group of young aviators on a near-impossible mission. Seeing Tom Cruise return to Top Gun over 30 years later was a memorable sight. Top Gun: Maverick features familiar faces, new characters, and even appearances of characters who were only mentioned by name. This is a complete character guide for Top Gun: Maverick. If you need help sorting it all out, don’t fret, we’ve got you covered.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch on 'The Terminal List' and Bringing Authenticity to a Military Thriller

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Terminal List.]. Based on the best-selling novel by former Navy SEAL Jack Carr (who’s also an executive producer), the Amazon Studios original series The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt), as he tries to piece unreliable memories together after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a dangerous mission. Back home, questions surround who’s responsible for what happened and the deeper that Reece digs, the more he uncovers, further endangering the lives of those he loves.
MOVIES
Collider

'Hocus Pocus 2': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

The Sanderson sisters are back! Nearly 30 years after the original Hocus Pocus came out, Disney+ returns to Salem with a sequel. Originally, the first movie was considered a box office flop, costing Disney roughly $16.5 million. Over the years, however, Hocus Pocus has become a beloved cult classic with sales and streaming numbers skyrocketing every October. Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) will be directing the sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, with the screenplay written by Jen D’Angelo (Workaholics). Adam Shankman (Enchanted) was originally set to direct but had to drop out due to his work on the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. He stayed on as a producer, along with Lynn Harris (The 5th Wave), Steven Haft (Hocus Pocus), and David Kirschner, who wrote the story for the original Hocus Pocus. Also returning is musical composer John Debner, who scored the original movie and will be reprising his role as composer for the sequel.
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Longest Films in the IMDb Top 250, Ranked From Lengthy to Epic

The IMDb Top 250 is a great starting point for checking out some of the best and most popular movies of all time. It's by no means perfect, but there are a lot of great movies within it, even if an individual's personal top 250 is never going to be exactly the same as a list like this, which takes all the votes of IMDb's millions of users into account.
MOVIES
Collider

Chuck McGill Is One of the Best ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe Antagonists

That Better Call Saul managed to justify a prequel to the critically and popularly acclaimed series Breaking Bad and, to some, surpass it in every way is a testament to creator Vince Gilligan’s genius and foresight. When Breaking Bad concluded the story of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in 2013, some of its characters' fates were left unresolved, such as Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul). While where Jesse ultimately ended up was explored in the Netflix film El Camino, Vince Gilligan developed the prequel series Better Call Saul in order to explore the backstory to fan-favorite Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) with brief glimpses into his eventual future after the events of Breaking Bad. Before he was Walter White’s sleazy go-to lawyer and associate in money laundering, Saul Goodman was Jimmy McGill, an optimistic attorney at law with a criminal past. But fans got more out of Saul than a straight-up prequel to Breaking Bad. Part of making Jimmy McGill’s story so alluring is the cast of characters built around him—Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), and of course Chuck McGill (Michael McKean). As Jimmy’s older brother, Chuck is one of the primary roadblocks to Jimmy’s ambitions as a lawyer. Despite the care and love Jimmy shows him, Chuck remains bitter and hateful. Even with his psychosomatic illness, Chuck is determined to keep his younger brother below him. Through Michael McKean’s performance, Chuck McGill is one of the show’s most despicable antagonists.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy