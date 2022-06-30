7 Best Comedy Series to Watch Starring ‘SNL’ Alumni

That Better Call Saul managed to justify a prequel to the critically and popularly acclaimed series Breaking Bad and, to some, surpass it in every way is a testament to creator Vince Gilligan’s genius and foresight. When Breaking Bad concluded the story of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in 2013, some of its characters' fates were left unresolved, such as Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul). While where Jesse ultimately ended up was explored in the Netflix film El Camino, Vince Gilligan developed the prequel series Better Call Saul in order to explore the backstory to fan-favorite Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) with brief glimpses into his eventual future after the events of Breaking Bad. Before he was Walter White’s sleazy go-to lawyer and associate in money laundering, Saul Goodman was Jimmy McGill, an optimistic attorney at law with a criminal past. But fans got more out of Saul than a straight-up prequel to Breaking Bad. Part of making Jimmy McGill’s story so alluring is the cast of characters built around him—Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), and of course Chuck McGill (Michael McKean). As Jimmy’s older brother, Chuck is one of the primary roadblocks to Jimmy’s ambitions as a lawyer. Despite the care and love Jimmy shows him, Chuck remains bitter and hateful. Even with his psychosomatic illness, Chuck is determined to keep his younger brother below him. Through Michael McKean’s performance, Chuck McGill is one of the show’s most despicable antagonists.
Comments / 0