With the Fourth of July coming on Monday and good weather predicted all weekend, it’s looking like a good time to get out and celebrate. Fourth of July is usually one of the bigger holidays around the Kenai Peninsula, with some of the year’s longest days and typically great weather to celebrate. In Kenai, the annual parade and festivities are scheduled to kick off on Monday at 11 a.m. The parade will follow its regular route along Bidarka and Main Streets and down the Kenai Spur Highway, according to Brett Perry with the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center.

KENAI, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO