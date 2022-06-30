ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

See Future Stars on The Path to The PGA Tour at The Texarkana Open

By Lisa Lindsey
KOSY 790AM
KOSY 790AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There will be a Guaranteed First Prize of $20,000. The event is hosted by the Texarkana Country Club and Northridge Country Club....

goodtimeoldies1075.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Majic 93.3

We Were Shocked To Learn These Two Businesses in Texarkana Are Gone

Two burning questions: Where are we gonna go to drink wine and paint? And, is there just one ice cream store in Texarkana now?. Seriously, when did these businesses close? We just noticed it a few days ago so I had to stop and spread the word as two more businesses in Texarkana have bit the dust.
KOSY 790AM

This 30 Second Fireworks Show Is The Most Epic Fail Ever

Can you believe that the 4th of July is Monday? There are firework shows scheduled for the entire weekend, and I found a video of the shortest firework show ever. If you are looking for some fireworks shows you can find them in Lisa's story. It all gets started on Saturday in Atlanta Texas. You can see fireworks this weekend over a lake at Greeson Lake. If you are a pet owner here is how to keep your furry friends safe with all the bangs and popping during the weekend fireworks.
ATLANTA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Radio-collared bears will be fair game during December hunting season

When the first South Arkansas bear season of modern times opens on December 10, bruins with radio collars won’t catch a break. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission decided last week to removal a regulation that prohibits shooting a radio-collared bear during open hunting seasons in Arkansas. With the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Texarkana, AR
Sports
magnoliareporter.com

Dry conditions developing across South Arkansas

A very small area of Columbia County is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status by the United States Drought Monitor, according to a map released June 30. In addition, a very small area of Miller, Lafayette, Union, and Little River counties is considered to be in "abnormally dry" status. Small areas in the eastern part of the state and the southeastern area of the state are also in "abnormally dry" status.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
waldronnews.com

United Airlines to end service at Texarkana Regional Airport

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana Regional Airport is losing one its major carriers. Starting September 6, 2022, United Airlines will no longer operate the non-stop flight between Texarkana Regional Airport (TXK) and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Airline officials reviewed their market demand and concluded that passenger bookings were not...
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northridge Country Club#Texarkana Cc
txktoday.com

Texarkana Water Utilities: Temporary Change to Water Disinfection Procedures

Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) will begin a temporary change to the method of disinfecting our drinking water beginning July 6 and lasting about 6-8 weeks. The water will remain safe to drink throughout the process. TWU normally uses chloramine, a mixture of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect water. Beginning Wednesday, July 6 and for approximately 6-8 weeks TWU will use chlorine only, also known as “free chlorine”. The periodic temporary conversion from chloramine to free chlorine is a widely used preventative maintenance procedure for municipal water systems in both Texas and Arkansas. TWU previously performed this procedure in 2015, 2018, 2019, and July-August 2021.
TEXARKANA, TX
KOSY 790AM

Here Are The Cool Things Going On In Texarkana This Weekend

This is the first weekend of July and the firework shows are in full swing in Texarkana and the surrounding area. 1. Fireworks and The 4th Of July Every fireworks show in and around the Texarkana area is in the story. Have a safe and Happy 4th of July. And here is everything you need to do to keep your pets safe too.
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
KOSY 790AM

New Business in Ashdown Worth the Drive from Texarkana

I was in Ashdown this past weekend and made it a point to stop into the all-new Keller Coffee Co. Keller Coffe Co. is a family-owned business that sits right off Hwy 71 as you are going into Ashdown. Tracy and Shanda Jones made sure I was taken care of the moment I stepped inside. I ordered a caramel frappe which was awesome by the way, but they begin to tell me about how Keller Coffee Co. is much more than a coffee shop that serves up some of the finest roasted coffee in the state.
ASHDOWN, AR
KOSY 790AM

Business Brews Tonight With Greater Texarkana Young Professionals

The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals are meeting up tonight Thursday, June 23 for a little fun and more importantly networking. This is the perfect opportunity to stop by and find out what Greater Texarkana Young Professionals are all about. The event will be this evening from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Pecan Point Gastropub located at 213 Main Street in downtown Texarkana Texas.
TEXARKANA, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Local named to Search and Rescue Hall of Fame

Budd Dunson (left) of Nashville was recently inducted into the Arkansas Search and Rescue Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on Saturday, June 25, at the Arkansas Search and Rescue Association’s annual conference. Justin Drittler from the Arkansas Search and Rescue Association presented a plaque to Dunson during the induction. Drittler was one of Dunson’s students at the Howard County rescue weekend in the early 2000s. He is now the secretary-treasurer of Arkansas Search and Rescue Association and the emergency management coordinator for Pope County.
NASHVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

HopePrescott.com : Tyson Foods opens new feed mill

FULTON – Tyson Foods’ new $75 million poultry feed mill was formally dedicated Thursday with a ribbon cutting on Highway 195 between Cross Roads and Fulton. The Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation, Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce, Hempstead County, City of Hope, and Tyson officials formally cut the ribbon and toured the new facility.
FULTON, AR
KTBS

Deadly crash in McCurtain County

McCurtain County, Ok. - A Texarkana, Arkansas man was killed in a deadly collision in McCurtain County Friday night. Authorities said a Ford pick-up driven by Justin Williston was traveling eastbound on Highway 3 near Wright City when he crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Tundra and a Chevy Silverado.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
hopeprescott.com

Tyson’s new feed mill dedicated

FULTON – Tyson Foods new $75 million dollar state of the art poultry feed mill was formally dedicated this morning with a ribbon cutting on Highway 195 between Cross Roads and Fulton. The Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation, Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce, Hempstead County, City of Hope, and Tyson officials formally cut the ribbon and toured the new facility.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
fourstatesliving.com

Officer by Day, Pup by Night

Municipal employees, like those who work for any other organization, come in all shapes and sizes. Some are talented in strategic thinking and writing, while others flourish with data and analysis. This story is about a four-legged, furry employee who responds well to commands, is highly-trained, and is very, very good at his job.
TEXARKANA, TX
KOSY 790AM

KOSY 790AM

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

KOSY 790AM plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kosy790am.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy