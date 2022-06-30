Indiana locks in commitment from 2023 K out of Texas
By Grant Bricker
saturdaytradition.com
4 days ago
Nicolas Radicic announced that he’ll be committing to Indiana on Thursday. He is a kicker from the class of 2023. Radicic is from Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas and isn’t ranked yet per the 247Sports Composite. However,...
If you are a committed, grunge-wearing resident of the Pacific Northwest, it is easy–almost automatic–to look at Texas as an extraordinarily dry, hot and culturally oppressive place that is better to avoid, especially in the summer. Our two granddaughters live with their parents in Portland.
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. For a big list of Fourth of July fireworks and events, go here. 1....
Trying to imagine what Texas was like 100 years ago may be a difficult task. Old City Park provides visitors a first-hand account of life in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The historic site is Dallas’ first city park. Developed in 1876, it houses over 30 historically preserved buildings dating back to 1840 and it sits on 20 acres of land located at 1515 Harwood St.
This is not the only time Averie Bishop broke ground. Before winning Miss Texas Saturday, June 25, she was already the first Asian American Miss Lufkin in 2019 and Miss Dallas in 2020 in the Miss America pageant circuit. Her latest achievement is another win for diversity and representation in North Texas.
Miss Texas made history this week by crowning Averie Bishop as the organization’s first Asian American winner. The first generation Southern Methodist University law student is no stranger to breaking glass ceilings. She was crowned the first Asian American Miss Dallas in 2019. Bishop represents the City of Carrollton and her platform as part of the Miss Texas scholarship focuses on unity through diversity.
By one measure, earning a degree at the University of Texas at Dallas or University of North Texas is one of the smartest moves in the Lone Star State. In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and university that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places UT Dallas (in Richardson) at No. 3 in Texas and No. 71 in the U.S. It ranks University of North Texas (in Denton) at No. 9 in Texas and No. 164 in the U.S.
If you are visiting Dallas Texas soon, you should take some time to explore the history and culture of this city. You can find some great things to do here. For one, you can check out the Sixth Floor Museum, which covers the life of President Kennedy. It is one of the most impactful tourist attractions in Dallas. You can visit the museum during its regular opening hours of 12-6 p.m. on Mondays or Tuesdays through Fridays. Young children are admitted free.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, well, well, as if you didn't need another reason to regard Dallas as one of the top food cities in the country, this pizza publication has released its guide to the best pizzerias in the USA for 2022 and of course, Dallas made it alongside Austin, Texas.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Live Oak Lake is a collection of seven stunning Scandinavian-inspired cabins nestled around a small lake in the heart of Texas, just north of Waco. Isaac and his wife Helen designed and built this retreat in just nine months from start to finish! It was the combination of years of dreaming and a variety of experiences as an artist, an entrepreneur since being a child, and working in the construction industry that equipped me to take this on.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sarah and Kristoffer Tesch decided to make a drastic life change, and it ended up being the best decision they’ve ever made. Tired of the hustle and bustle of their suburban life in McKinney, the pair decided to move their family out to a ranch almost near the Oklahoma border for a complete lifestyle change.
All that tasting must’ve dried Mark Stuertz’s mouth because he took a detour for Collin County’s best breweries. Here’s a list of his favorites. This is an engaging, unwind-friendly beer hall with chef-driven interpretations of American classics, like house-cured beef jerky and the brewmaster’s Reuben to pair.
A million bucks won't spend as much as it used to nowadays but $7 million will get you by just fine. According to the Texas Lottery somebody is walking around or maybe just doesn't know that they have a winning ticket that's worth millions and the clock is ticking for them to claim it.
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
Sharon Eugenia Davis was born in Mobile, Alabama, and raised in Las Vegas and Los Angeles by her mother. She graduated from California State University, earning a master’s degree in public administration. Sharon enjoyed drawing, listening to jazz, and going to the theater. Her relatives describe Sharon as a quiet person who is shy in nature, the Charley Project reports. While living in Los Angeles in 1980, she met Ron Davis. Ron was divorced, with children, and moved to Los Angeles from Wisconsin. The pair were married, moved to Dallas, Texas, and had children, Autumn and Ronnie. Sharon worked as an accountant but later joined Ron as a code enforcement officer with the city of Dallas. Sharon eventually moved on to pursue a career as a teacher.
Researching the history the hot dog is murkier than the water some are boiled in, but there is certainly no mistake that the wiener on a bun is a quintessential staple of ball games, circuses, amusement parks, and just about anywhere people are looking for an inexpensive and easy to eat meal.
DEVELOPING STORY: At least three police officers have been shot and one has been killed by a gunman on the loose in Haltom City, Texas. “OK so we have an active shooter in the area,” an officer at the scene said a short while ago. “He is armed. Please leave for your safety. Please leave. He’s shot multiple people already. Please leave.”
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Homicides, aggravated assaults, and even rape have all been connected to a Dallas bar on Greenville Avenue that the city has been trying to shut down. Now the owner has agreed to close, bringing a sigh of relief to several surrounding business owners and residents who have filed numerous complaints. The owner of OT Tavern said he wants to leave quietly and declined an interview about why he is closing for good after this coming Monday night. But he's facing a nuisance lawsuit from the city, filed before a string of violent incidents that have happened as recently as last month. Cooper...
DeSoto, TX - Firefighters from DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Dallas, Ovilla, and Midlothian are currently fighting a widespread grass fire that is now fully contained. It had burned an estimated 250 acres but the multi-city containment effort has brought it under control. The fire was first phoned in shortly...
Comments / 0