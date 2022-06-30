ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Indiana locks in commitment from 2023 K out of Texas

By Grant Bricker
saturdaytradition.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicolas Radicic announced that he’ll be committing to Indiana on Thursday. He is a kicker from the class of 2023. Radicic is from Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas and isn’t ranked yet per the 247Sports Composite. However,...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexaminer.com

South Dallas park offers glimpse of Black history

Trying to imagine what Texas was like 100 years ago may be a difficult task. Old City Park provides visitors a first-hand account of life in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The historic site is Dallas’ first city park. Developed in 1876, it houses over 30 historically preserved buildings dating back to 1840 and it sits on 20 acres of land located at 1515 Harwood St.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Coppell, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
Coppell, TX
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Miss Texas crowns first Asian American winner

Miss Texas made history this week by crowning Averie Bishop as the organization’s first Asian American winner. The first generation Southern Methodist University law student is no stranger to breaking glass ceilings. She was crowned the first Asian American Miss Dallas in 2019. Bishop represents the City of Carrollton and her platform as part of the Miss Texas scholarship focuses on unity through diversity.
CultureMap Dallas

2 Dallas-area universities rank among Texas' 10 best bang-for-your-buck colleges

By one measure, earning a degree at the University of Texas at Dallas or University of North Texas is one of the smartest moves in the Lone Star State. In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and university that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places UT Dallas (in Richardson) at No. 3 in Texas and No. 71 in the U.S. It ranks University of North Texas (in Denton) at No. 9 in Texas and No. 164 in the U.S.
DALLAS, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Dallas: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Dallas, Texas

If you are visiting Dallas Texas soon, you should take some time to explore the history and culture of this city. You can find some great things to do here. For one, you can check out the Sixth Floor Museum, which covers the life of President Kennedy. It is one of the most impactful tourist attractions in Dallas. You can visit the museum during its regular opening hours of 12-6 p.m. on Mondays or Tuesdays through Fridays. Young children are admitted free.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Coppell High School#Air Force#Iu#Chris Sailer
cw39.com

This Texas lake retreat will make you think you’re in Europe

DALLAS (KDAF) — Live Oak Lake is a collection of seven stunning Scandinavian-inspired cabins nestled around a small lake in the heart of Texas, just north of Waco. Isaac and his wife Helen designed and built this retreat in just nine months from start to finish! It was the combination of years of dreaming and a variety of experiences as an artist, an entrepreneur since being a child, and working in the construction industry that equipped me to take this on.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Local Profile

The Top 5 Beer Breweries in Collin County

All that tasting must’ve dried Mark Stuertz’s mouth because he took a detour for Collin County’s best breweries. Here’s a list of his favorites. This is an engaging, unwind-friendly beer hall with chef-driven interpretations of American classics, like house-cured beef jerky and the brewmaster’s Reuben to pair.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
DALLAS, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Dallas Mother Vanished Two Days After She Filed For Divorce From "Ill-Tempered" Husband

Sharon Eugenia Davis was born in Mobile, Alabama, and raised in Las Vegas and Los Angeles by her mother. She graduated from California State University, earning a master’s degree in public administration. Sharon enjoyed drawing, listening to jazz, and going to the theater. Her relatives describe Sharon as a quiet person who is shy in nature, the Charley Project reports. While living in Los Angeles in 1980, she met Ron Davis. Ron was divorced, with children, and moved to Los Angeles from Wisconsin. The pair were married, moved to Dallas, Texas, and had children, Autumn and Ronnie. Sharon worked as an accountant but later joined Ron as a code enforcement officer with the city of Dallas. Sharon eventually moved on to pursue a career as a teacher.
cravedfw

2022 Best Dallas Hot Dogs

Researching the history the hot dog is murkier than the water some are boiled in, but there is certainly no mistake that the wiener on a bun is a quintessential staple of ball games, circuses, amusement parks, and just about anywhere people are looking for an inexpensive and easy to eat meal.
DALLAS, TX
Mighty 990

Gunman Opens Fire on Cops in Texas

DEVELOPING STORY: At least three police officers have been shot and one has been killed by a gunman on the loose in Haltom City, Texas. “OK so we have an active shooter in the area,” an officer at the scene said a short while ago. “He is armed. Please leave for your safety. Please leave. He’s shot multiple people already. Please leave.”
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas' controversial OT Tavern agrees to close amid complaints from businesses, residents

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Homicides, aggravated assaults, and even rape have all been connected to a Dallas bar on Greenville Avenue that the city has been trying to shut down. Now the owner has agreed to close, bringing a sigh of relief to several surrounding business owners and residents who have filed numerous complaints. The owner of OT Tavern said he wants to leave quietly and declined an interview about why he is closing for good after this coming Monday night. But he's facing a nuisance lawsuit from the city, filed before a string of violent incidents that have happened as recently as last month. Cooper...
DALLAS, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

FIREFIGHTERS FROM 7 CITIES HAVE GRASS FIRE COMPLETELY CONTAINED

DeSoto, TX - Firefighters from DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Dallas, Ovilla, and Midlothian are currently fighting a widespread grass fire that is now fully contained. It had burned an estimated 250 acres but the multi-city containment effort has brought it under control. The fire was first phoned in shortly...
DESOTO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy