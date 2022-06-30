ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Early Warning Weather Alert: Chance for storms to start off the holiday weekend

By Evan Sobol
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut could see downpours and even thunderstorms to start off the holiday weekend. Channel 3 Meteorologist Conner Lewis said there could be showers at any point on Saturday, but strong...

NBC Connecticut

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Canceled As Storms Weaken

Severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Connecticut have been canceled as the storms weakened as they moved through the state. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the entire state through 9 p.m. A cold front is moving through the state. The front triggered a few strong storm cells,...
Thunderstorms Pass Through New England

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect Saturday afternoon and evening in parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The warnings have since expired. Click here to see active weather alerts in New England. An earlier version of this blog follows:. We got a good amount of rain this morning that...
Hartford, CT
Connecticut State
NewsTimes

These state parks have closed in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With the holiday weekend in full swing, people are flocking to the Connecticut’s parks to enjoy the warm and sunny weather. The turnout has already over-extended the capacity of some state parks, according to the Connecticut Department of...
Eyewitness News

Seven Conn. state parks fill to capacity, close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks are closed because their parking lots have reached capacity. The Fourth of July weekend is causing many Connecticut residents to spend time outdoors. Here is a list of state parks that are currently closed:. Black Rock State Park, Watertown. Burr Pond State Park, Torrington.
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT REMINDS PUBLIC OF PARKCONNECT PROGRAM THAT OFFERS INCREASED BUS SERVICES TO STATE PARKS AND BEACHES THIS SUMMER

(WESTPORT, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is reminding Connecticut residents about the state’s ParkConneCT program, which is offering increased bus services to Connecticut state parks and beaches. A continuation of a pilot program launched last year, the program offers fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to various state parks and beaches this summer through Labor Day (Monday, September 5, 2022).
WTNH

Crash closes northbound side of Rt. 8

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-car crash has shut down the northbound side of Route 8 near exit 12 on Thursday morning. Connecticut Department of Transportation said the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. They have not released any details on what happened or if anyone is injured. Check News 8’s traffic map to see […]
NewsTimes

Fourth of July fireworks in CT: When and where to watch

Pops of color will dress Connecticut's night skies for the next week as towns throughout the state celebrate the Fourth of July. Whether you're at a baseball game, a town fair or simply sprawled out in an empty field, there are plenty of places around the state where you can catch fireworks this year.
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: 5-year-old creates free toy car garage

Houston, TX (WFSB) - – There are free libraries around Connecticut, but have you heard of free garages? The concept was created by a little boy to share his love of toy cars with the community. For 5-year-old Beau, racing Hot Wheels is his favorite thing in the world....
wiltonbulletin.com

This is the one thing you have to eat in CT, according to Food & Wine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In California, it's tacos. In Maine, it's lobster rolls. And in Connecticut, "The One Thing You Have To Eat In Every State" is white clam pizza, according to Food & Wine. The recent list of America's best regional foods...
Register Citizen

CT’s Middlesex County ranked among top 100 healthiest in the U.S., report shows

Connecticut’s Middlesex County ranked No. 100 for U.S. News and World Report's 2022 “Healthiest Communities Rankings.”. The report scores counties based on 10 criteria that “drive community health” on a scale of zero to 100, with each category weighted differently. From highest weighted category to lowest weighted category, the criteria are population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food & nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality and infrastructure. The categories come from a framework for community health outlined by the advisory board to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

