Newport, RI

Spring Project Nears Funding Goal

By Alex Malm
newportthisweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a $100,000 gift from Bank- Newport, the Newport Historic Spring Leadership Committee is getting closer to its fundraising target of $3.5 million, the amount needed to finish the project of creating a dedicated outdoor space to honor religious liberty. Lilly Dick, the organization’s chair, announced on June 27...

www.newportthisweek.com

WPRI 12 News

Fourth of July tradition continues in Scituate

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thunderstorms postponed some Fourth of July outdoor fun on Saturday, but in Scituate the explosive show must go on. It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1930s: The Hope and Jackson Family Fun Day. “We serve the community New England style clam chowder, plenty of food, events for the kids […]
SCITUATE, RI
independentri.com

Wickford residents, merchants celebrate distinction of ‘Best Historic Town in America’ award

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Why is history important? Some may say it helps us learn from past mistakes, or it allows us to continue traditions, or it helps us understand why we’re living the way we’re living. There’s no wrong answer and history is all in how we interpret it. But those living in North Kingstown are living among a plethora of history, and so much so, that Wickford has been named the Best Historic Small Town in America by USA Today.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
City
Society
Government
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: Brown University Is Gobbling Up Providence

Rhode Island taxpayers are paying to subsidize housing projects then bought by Brown University. Many in Rhode Island believe that the number one challenge facing the state is the unaffordability of housing. The median price of a single-family home is now $420,000, far outside the reach of most Rhode Islanders.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Portsmouth Calls Solar Array Shed; Says It Must Be Removed

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — State lawmakers recently celebrated the passage of another law designed to reduce climate emissions and promote renewable energy. Gov. Dan McKee signed the 100% Renewable Energy Standard, which requires all retail electricity sold in the state by 2033 be offset by renewable energy credits. An important addendum to last year’s Act on Climate law, which set greenhouse gas emission reduction mandates.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: Liquor Palace

Celebrating its one-year anniversary this spring, Liquor Palace continues to grow as it brings an exceptional selection of beer, wine and spirits to the Pawtucket community. Offering shoppers an easily accessible location on Broad Street, the 2,000-square-foot shop is owned by cousins and business partners Hevan Patel and Bobby Patel. The duo, who operate a number of stores in Massachusetts, including Muldoon’s Wine & Spirits in New Bedford and Onset Village Market in Wareham, purchased the retail space in April 2021.
rinewstoday.com

July 4th in the Ocean State – Fireworks, music, more

(developing, will be updated – send us events we should tell people about. New/changes are in RED) NOTE: There are MANY private events – restaurants and clubs hosting their own events – let your fingers do the googling or facebooking to find some near you. RIPTA will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
#Community Project#Charity#Bank Newport#Banknewport
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Fall River, MA USA

I am a pediatric nurse and today we had a teenage boy who came in for some depression concerns and he wrote on the back of a paper his thoughts about his life and how he has been feeling. Concerns I struggle with everyday thinking if my soon to be teenager feels things like this about his life. So I broke down in tears because these are the things he can’t express to his mom but needs to express them this way so someone can see. So when I left work I walked out and turned to talk to my friend and seen this hanging heart. I searched the site and read the meaning behind the quilted hearts and I broke down again because I definitely needed this. So when my son got home I told him the story, showed him the site and told him if he ever feels this way to talk to mom dad or someone because he is very important to a lot of people who love and care about him very much! Thank you so much for this 💗
FALL RIVER, MA
Uprise RI

DHL workers in Pawtucket striking for livable wages and healthcare

Rhode Island Workers at Northeast Transportation Services LCC in Pawtucket are striking to protect and expand their worker’s rights and benefits. Northeast Transportation maintains a DHL ServicePoint and does package deliveries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Northeast Transportation Services is owned and operated by Ron Lydick, who allowed the contract with his workers to expire in March. The workers, unionized under the Teamsters Local 251, have been on strike since June 22. At issue are livable wages, affordable healthcare and retirement benefits.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Sisters recall life on Cumberland dairy farm

CUMBERLAND – The memories come flooding back for these sisters as they viewed the photos. Sitting around a table at the Bear Hill Village senior living community last Thursday, they swapped stories about their carefree childhood in Cumberland. The Menard family ran a booming dairy business for several decades...
CUMBERLAND, RI
GoLocalProv

Get Hungry—Providence Restaurant Weeks Return With Big Deals in July

Get ready -- Providence Restaurant Weeks are returning this summer. From July 10 through July 23, throughout Rhode Island, 38 participating restaurants will feature special offers for breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner, as well as other limited-time deals. “Providence Restaurant Weeks is always an exciting time of year because it showcases...
PROVIDENCE, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Serving Up: The Minted Bourbon Classic at Circe Restaurant & Bar

Circe Restaurant & Bar offers two locations for exceptional dining: its original eatery in Providence and its East Greenwich restaurant, which opened in 2018. Executive Chef Simon Keating and Chef Dan Mowatt serve up high-end New American cuisine with a Mediterranean influence, along with thoughtfully paired beverage selections in a bright and modern space. The wine list offers diverse, carefully selected glass and bottle options with a focus on Californian and Italian regions, as well as wines from Spain, France, Argentina and Australia, set to pair with any dish. Named in homage to Circe, the goddess and sorceress in Greek mythology whose notable talent was her use of herbs and potions in spells, a major focus of the venue is its cocktail concoctions. Under General Manager Kyle Poland, the bar team at Circe strives to offer inventive seasonal creations using small-batch and artisanal spirits, fresh-squeezed juices and housemade syrups, each providing a magical complement to meals.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Uprise RI

Typo for Dunkin’ promotion in Cranston offers free offer to “White” residents

Facebook readers were surprised and outraged when they saw a Facebook post advertising the 30 year anniversary of the Dunkin’ at 189 Sockanosset Road in Cranston over the last 24 hours. Shortly before 9am people lined up to be one of the first 100 guests who would receive free coffee for a year. But a misprint in the Facebook post falsely explained that the promotion was, “Open to White Cranston, RI, residents in the Cranston area.”
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this July

WHAT: Cirque du Soleil Crystal sure knows how to turn an ice arena into a lively frozen playground. Follow Crystal the misfit as she takes guests on a journey to self-discovery and into her wild imagination with other ambitious characters. Watch talented acrobats perform jaw-dropping stunts from incredible heights as Crystal and friends flip and glide on their ice skates. Thurs. and Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. $40–$180. Where: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Sq., Providence. more info: 331-6700, dunkindonutscenter.com.
NEWPORT, RI
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA

