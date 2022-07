MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting which left two people dead and another in critical condition. Around midnight Saturday, deputies were alerted to a call of a shooting in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road. They say they arrived to find three people in a car who had been shot. Investigators say two of the occupants suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene and a third is listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO