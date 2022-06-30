ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston communities to celebrate Independence Day

 4 days ago
Selma's fireworks, on July 1, are moving from downtown to Blackstone Plaza.

Several Johnston County communities hold July 4 celebrations. Here’s a quick rundown.

Selma’s All-American Festival is scheduled from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Blackstone Plaza on South Pollock Street. The celebration will feature food trucks, live music and fireworks. Admission is free. For more information, call 919-975-1411.

Clayton’s Square-to-Square Independence Day Festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, along Main Street. The festival will offer games, music, frozen treats, family-friendly attractions and food trucks. For more information, call 919-553-1550.

Benson’s Independence Day celebration will get underway at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2. The event will feature live music in the Singing Grove, food trucks, ice cream and shaved ice. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Smithfield will celebrate from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 3, on South Third Street near Johnston Street. The evening will offer live music, games and other activities, food trucks, and fireworks.

The Cleveland community will celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 4. The annual celebration will feature a pancake breakfast, a parade at 10 a.m., a vendor fair and food truck rodeo at 5 p.m., and fireworks at dusk.

Kenly will celebrate with fireworks at 9 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Kenly 95 Pegtro, 923 Johnston Parkway, Kenly.

Pine Level will mark Independence Day with a celebration Monday, July 4, in Sam Godwin Park. The evening gets underway at 5 p.m. with inflatables and concessions. Fireworks wull begin around 9:15 p.m.

Though a few days after July 4, Family Fun Day will get underway at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in Archer Lodge . The celebration will feature a parade, inflatables, games, food trucks, vendors, live music and fireworks.

