The Step Pyramid of Djoser is the oldest pyramid in Egypt, built about 4,700 years ago, and the nation's first Pyramid. The archaeological site in the Saqqara necropolis, Egypt was built with six-stepped layers above ground and a series of tunnels below, according to LiveScience. It was the largest building of its time at a height of 204 feet (62 meters). Designed by the famous architect, Imhotep, who was later deified for his accomplishments, it was built during the Third Dynasty as the tomb for Pharaoh Djoser (sometimes spelled Zoser, though he was actually called Netjerykhet).

EGYPT ・ 3 DAYS AGO