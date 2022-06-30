ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

It's summer in Toledo and the City has something for everyone

By What's Going On Staff
nbc24.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Toledo Parks and Youth Services is hot this summer!...

nbc24.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc24.com

TFRD shares tips for a safe holiday weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — Independence Day brings in all types of explosive ways to celebrate. However, after the State of Ohio passed House Bill 172, which allowed higher grade consumer fireworks, questions of what is legal and safe this weekend arose. “The City of Toledo has decided to opt out...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

E-bikes now allowed on Toledo Metropark trails

Attorney: Overturning of Roe v. Wade will eventually expand child support. Ohio's new fireworks law allows people to set them off in their backyards, but it's not a complete free pass to light up the night anywhere any day. Tiffin seeing new economic growth. Updated: 54 minutes ago. Tiffin seeing...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

Full Fourth of July festivities return to downtown Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio — There's a full schedule of events Saturday in Sandusky County to celebrate the holiday weekend. Downtown Fremont is preparing to host hundreds of visitors this weekend with a busy Saturday of events. First, their Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by their annual...
sent-trib.com

BG had few fireworks complaints

There were minimal complaints of fireworks in the city over the weekend – but that doesn’t mean they weren’t in use. There were four fireworks complaints Sunday night and one complaint Saturday, said Lt. Adam Skaff with the Bowling Green Police Division. No citations were issued, he...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Enjoy the show, leave fireworks at home for BG Boom

With the newly released state ruling on fireworks, BG BOOM organizers are making a clear statement on how this affects their event. Organizers of the BG Boom Festival and Fireworks are asking that no outside pyrotechnics be brought anywhere, including parking lots, during Sunday’s event. Both the Wood County...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Wood County lavender farm finds success in less than ideal climate

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — When driving around northwest Ohio in the summer season you'll find plenty of fields with corn beans and soybeans. But tucked away, north of Pemberville in Wood County, you will find a farm with something just a little different… Lavender. The scent of fresh lavender...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Something For Everyone#Live Music
13abc.com

Kaptur announces $4M Pathway Home grant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Representative Marcy Kaptur announced a $4 million grant to provide employment services to recently released incarcerated adults. The Pathway Home grant was awarded to Harbor Inc., a health services provider. It will support Harbor’s work in Lucas, Defiance and Fulton counties to connect incarcerated adults that are going to be released soon, with case managers and job opportunities.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Block party on Adams St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A block party is taking place on Adam St. tonight. The event will happen from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on The Village on Adams, 1700 Adams St. The event will be filled with live music, entertainment, games, food trucks and caricature artists. There will be...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local hemp store helps anxious dogs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fourth of July festivities are commencing, and fireworks are starting to boom – but the holiday may not be so fun for everyone. Some pets get anxious or scared when fireworks are being set off. Toledo Hemp Center is offering free CBD liquid packets in...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin City Council hears from mayoral candidates

Tiffin, Ohio — During a special meeting of Tiffin City Council on Friday, councilmembers heard from four candidates seeking to fulfill the remainder of outgoing Mayor Aaron Montz’s term. Montz’s final day in office is Monday, July 4, as he goes on to lead the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership...
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

A tortoise on the loose finds her way home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - South Toledo residents know all about Quinn the tortoise. Well, She’s finally back home after she escaped from her backyard to wander the city traveling five miles. Quinn is quite the shell-ebrity, as she’s called the neighborhood surrounding Durango Drive home for 10 years.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Kroger celebrates remodeled Perrysburg store grand re-opening

PERRYSBURG – Kroger is set to celebrate a newly remodeled Perrysburg store after four months of renovations and improvement. Located at 27322 Carronade Drive, the store will officially unveil its $2 million renovation on July 8. Shoppers may explore the store’s updates, register to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards, sample food and take advantage of specials.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Oak Harbor welcomes soldier home

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - The Oak Harbor community celebrated the homecoming of a soldier who returned from deployment in the middle east on Sunday. Private First Class Samuel Holbrook served in Syria for seven months. The surprise celebration included a welcome home sign at his alma mater Oak Harbor...
OAK HARBOR, OH
nbc24.com

Cherry Street Mission honors newest graduates in Workforce Development program

TOLEDO, Ohio — In a full room, family members and teachers watched with smiles on their faces as six graduates received their certification in pre-automotive technology. "It feels good. Feels wonderful. Achievement. Worked hard. Didn't miss any days, good attendance. You know, just stayed focused," graduate Kiara Houston said.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Where to dine on vacation in Sandusky

When you are headed to a waterpark, one thing that should cross your mind is food. Frequently splashing in the water is a full-day affair, and the last thing you want to do is dry off, pile everyone and all your things into the car, drive somewhere, eat, with only to drive back and have to unpack everything again.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Local daycare offers free services to parents who are students

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Local daycare called The Nest BG, said it supports mothers and fathers by allowing them to complete their education and their family at the same time. It does this by offering free childcare services to parents who are still in school. Tiffany Crain, Founder...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy