ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Pines, MD

Candidates share goals at OP forum

By Editorial
baysideoc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoard of directors hopefuls field questions on goals. The six hopefuls in the 2022 Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors election spent two days last week — June 22 and June 25 — answering a total of 12 questions regarding the state of the community and their goals if they are...

baysideoc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Sussex County awards $7.5 million in ARPA funds

Affordable housing agencies and the three healthcare systems in Sussex County are among those benefiting from county American Rescue Plan Act funds. At its June 28 meeting, Sussex County Council voted to distribute $7.5 million in federal ARPA funds awarded to the county. The funds, as required by the act, are aimed at assisting local healthcare providers, nonprofit groups and others in the ongoing coronavirus recovery.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City fireworks cancelation deemed legal matter

Officials mum on whether repercussions will come to vendor. The cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks shows is now a legal matter, and officials are not sharing details of what may come next. On June 20, Ocean City officials announced that their new holiday fireworks vendor, Ohio-based...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

CAMP Rehoboth hires interim director

CAMP Rehoboth has hired a new interim director. Lisa Evans stepped in as interim director after executive director David Mariner recently left to start a new nonprofit. She has been CAMP Rehoboth’s acting manager under Mariner since mid-April. CAMP Rehoboth’s Board of Directors settled on Evans because of her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

In Rehoboth, questions linger for Sandcastle Motel project

Rehoboth Beach staff were able to explain why the contractor for the Sandcastle Motel was given special permission to demolish a large portion of the structure in the middle of the city’s annual moratorium on demolition. However, that wasn’t the case for those same staff members when commissioners questioned why the multimillion-dollar renovation wasn’t sent to the planning commission for site-plan review, despite appearing to meet a number of requirements that should have triggered one.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean Pines, MD
Ocean Pines, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 2 Mayor of Ocean City joins us at Harrison’s Inlet to discuss love of Baltimore and White Marlin Open

History of Ocean City and Inlet crab cakes at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. On Day 2 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor spent a sunny day in Ocean City at Harrison’s at The Inlet chatting with Mayor Rick Meehan. Lots of Baltimore roots and discussion of the past, present and future of our favorite beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WHYY

Summer tourism booming in Rehoboth Beach amid inflation concerns and short-staffing

Delaware’s beaches are open and operating this summer as if COVID-19 never existed. Delaware residents join thousands of visitors on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, waiting in lines outside their favorite ice cream shop, restaurant, or Funland ride. State and city restrictions have long been lifted, and the majority of businesses have returned to their pre-pandemic business models.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
baysideoc.com

Marina gas, drainage ditch misuse highlighted by GM

Marina gas pump issues, drainage ditch misuse and updates on projects including lighting on the North Gate bridge, fencing around the Yacht Club and new pickleball courts were highlighted in General Manager John Viola’s report to the Ocean Pines Board last Wednesday. After opening with maintenance on the Swim...
OCEAN PINES, MD
Cape Gazette

South Shore Marina plans to build new entrance

South Shore Marina plans to relocate its entrance channel to deeper water, an aggressive step to combat the sand deposits that have blocked boat traffic at the mouth of its existing channel into the Indian River. The project would improve navigation and water quality for the 92-slip boating community and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Viola
Cape Gazette

‘Beach Secrets’ wins national awards

Lewes-based Cat & Mouse Press announced that its book “Beach Secrets” has won two first-place awards from the National Federation of Press Women. The awards, presented at the organization’s conference in Fargo, N.D., were for editing and for a collection of short stories by multiple authors. The book had previously received first-place state-level awards from Delaware Press Association.
LEWES, DE
WHYY

Louisiana group to spend summer in Rehoboth Beach to draw support for their fight against Gulf Coast gas terminals

As beach goers descend on Rehoboth Beach this holiday weekend, they’ll be joined by some visitors from Louisiana on a mission. Members of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade hope to gain support for their fight against the construction of natural gas shipping terminals near their homes along the Gulf Coast during a summer-long campaign in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigates Wicomico County Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wicomico County fire on Friday July 1. Around 8 pm, the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a fire at 161 Farmers Market Road, Salisbury. The structure was described as a 'Wood framed barn'. The estimated loss of structural damage is...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Infrastructure
Cape Gazette

Doo-Dah Parade is a Lewes tradition

The Doo-Dah Parade has been a Lewes tradition for more than 50 years. Although it’s never been an officially sanctioned parade, hundreds of people line the city’s streets about 5 p.m. every Fourth of July in anticipation of the fun, loosely organized celebration. Dennis Forney captured this photograph just a month after establishing the Cape Gazette in 1993. Shown is Leon Fisher driving his antique John Deere tractor hauling a trailer-load of Fourth of July celebrants. The parade was founded by Phyllis Hoenen and Carolyn Shockley, who rallied people to gather pots and pans and metal trash can lids to use as cymbals, and along with a portable record player with an album of John Philip Sousa marches, they took to the streets. It has grown into a much-anticipated event in Lewes. Shockley passed away in 2000, while Hoenen died in 2019, but their memories live on every Fourth of July in Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Fishing impact of wind farm cables still unknown

Since my article last Friday, I have been contacted by folks from US Wind and Ørsted with information on how the cables will come ashore at Three R’s Road and travel under Indian River Bay to Millsboro, how deep they will be buried and how little they will affect the fish. Unfortunately, all studies to date are in deep water. To the best of their knowledge, no studies have been done on what effects the electromagnetic fields will have on fish in shallow water.
LEWES, DE
downbeach.com

3 Swimmers rescued after swimming in ocean after lifeguard hours

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Beach Patrol made three rescues, all after hours, Thursday evening. At 6:30 p.m. a father and son, whose names were not released, were swimming off Fifth Street beach near the jetty when they got caught in rip currents, officials said. Lifeguards from the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
PhillyBite

Best Pizza at the Delaware Beaches

- There are so many places to eat pizza in Delaware, but which ones are the best? From the traditional 'old school' pizzerias to the new kids on the block, there is a pizzeria that will satisfy your craving. Whether you prefer a thin'n-tasty or crispy-crunch pizza, Delaware has something to offer everyone. Delaware has everything, whether you love a slice with a classic sauce or a thin-and-tasty crust.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Easton Police investigating shooting homicide

Easton Police are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday evening. According to the Easton Police Department, the incident occurred around 6:21 p.m. as officers were dispatched to 108 Prospect Avenue in Easton, Maryland. Upon arrival, police say they located a male suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers...
EASTON, MD
WBOC

Man Killed Following Easton Shooting

EASTON, Md.- A man has been killed following a shooting in Easton Sunday evening. Easton Police says they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. at 108 Prospect Ave. Officers began life saving measures until Talbot County Paramedics arrived. On the way to the University of Maryland, Easton Hospital, the he died from his injuries.
EASTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy