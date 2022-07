We are planning a fireworks show on July 4, 2022 in partnership with Typhoon Texas. Fireworks will launch on July 4 at approx. 9 p.m. from the field next to the waterpark located at the intersection of SH 130 and Pflugerville Parkway. The central location will allow for viewing across Pflugerville. Enjoy the show!

