MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2022 West Virginia high school football season begins in eight weeks. Six games will be played on Thursday, August 25 and almost all of the remaining teams will open up the next night. Here’s a breakdown of some of the best matchups through the eleven weeks of the regular season, new coaches, some of the state’s top college recruits in the Class of 2023 and teams to keep an eye on. The 2022 H.S. Football Composite Schedule is listed here.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO