Activists Are Gluing Themselves to Paintings to Protest Oil Extraction

Elon Musk tweeted Friday a picture of himself and four of his kids meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome. Among several other tweets posted the same day, the pope meeting helped break his nine-day hiatus from the social media platform, where the Tesla CEO often embroils himself with controversial takes on current social and political issues. “Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday,” Musk captioned the seemingly socially distanced, but unmasked, photo. Four of his seven children also posed for the photo: 18-year-old Griffin and 16 year-old triplets Damian, Kai and Saxon. The billionaire was baptized as a child but wasn’t raised Catholic and has spoken publicly about being an atheist, so the meeting was confusing, to say the least, the Daily Mail reports. Musk, 50, also joked in the comments about his suit, calling it a “tragic” choice for the meeting.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO