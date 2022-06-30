ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Sunflower Health Plan sponsors Member Days

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As part of its ongoing commitment to creating health equity and fighting food insecurity, Sunflower Health Plan is again sponsoring its Member Days this summer at local farmers markets to help its members across Kansas afford fresh fruits and vegetables. Sunflower Member Days will benefit people who have Medicaid...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Stormont Vail Health’s Management, Oversight of Hospital, Clinics in Geary County Moves Forward

Stormont Vail Health has issued a statement on the contract agreement between that organization and Geary County on the operation. Geary County Commissioners Friday approved a contract with Stormont Vail Health that will pave the way to stabilize the provision of health services in Geary County. The Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees also approved the agreement.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Fourth of July in Geary County will be full of activities

Freedom Fest JC and Sundown Salute celebrate the Fourth of July on Monday. Freedom Fest JC will host concerts including Run With It at 6:30 p.m. and Casi Joy at 8 p.m. on the stage adjacent to Heritage Park. Numerous other activities are scheduled in the park ranging from Hog Diggity Dogs and Agri Puppets to a children's parade at 2 p.m. and Fireworks at 10 p.m.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
State
Kansas State
Junction City, KS
Health
City
Iola, KS
Local
Kansas Health
City
Hays, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Olathe, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Garden City, KS
JC Post

ZZ Top is remembered at Freedom Fest JC

ZZ KC, ZZ Top tribute performers were at Freedom Fest JC. Garry Stover, Gallipos, Ohio, brought his 1934 Ford Coupe to Junction City for display adjacent to the stage where the tribute band ZZ KC performed Saturday night. They are a tribute band that performs the music of ZZ Top.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Thundershowers deal Freedom Fest JC and Sundown Salute a curve

Multiple rounds of rain Friday evening stopped the Freedom Fest JC celebration early and led to the cancellation of Sundown Salute for the evening. In Junction City, Freedom Fest JC Co-Chair Nate Butler said early on a storm moved through and caused a delay in the performance by Disco Dick and the Mirror Balls but they were able to finish their show and festival goers returned to Heritage Park. But then more weather moved in. "We had a little bit of rain showers as the second band, Paramount, was preparing to take the stage." That caused a delay and eventually celebration officials met and made a tough decision. "So Bob Story and I, chairmen, got together and said we need to make this call and just cancel for the evening, said Butler. He emphasized safety was a huge factor in the decision to call off the night early.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Fourth of July celebrations begin in Geary County

Freedom Fest JC kicked off Thursday night with a "soft opening" as the WEEE Entertainment carnival began in downtown Junction City. Concerts begin Friday night and more vendors are due to arrive in Heritage Park. A lot of kids were there to enjoy the rides including the "Freak Out." There...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Sunflower#Farmers Market#Vouchers#Medicaid#Feeding America#Kansans
JC Post

KSU releases spring graduation totals

MANHATTAN — More than 3,100 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2022. The graduates are from 100 Kansas counties, 42 states and 41 countries. The university awarded 2,263 bachelor's degrees, 651 master's degrees, 215 doctorates and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees. For...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

KDOT announces road improvements

Starting July 5th, road construction will occur on K244 from Milford Lake Road east to the K244/K57 junction near US77 in Geary County. Approximate total length of the project is four miles. Traffic will be controlled using a pilot car and flagger with the potential for up to a 15-minute...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Warren cites policy experience, conservatism in run for Kansas AG

Kellie Warren believes her policy experience and conservativism make her the ideal candidate to be the next attorney general in Kansas. Warren, of Leawood, is one of three Republicans who have filed to run for attorney general in Kansas. Warren currently represents District 11 in Johnson County in the Kansas Senate. The other two Republicans are Kris Kobach and Tony Mattivi. Chris Mann is the lone Democrat who has filed for the position.
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
JC Post

Hundreds gather for a Community Worship Service

Power of prayer was emphasized during the Community Worship Service sponsored by the Geary County Ministerial Association in Heritage Park Sunday morning. Pastor Pedro Amaro of the Vertical Church explained that no matter what the case is we need to continue to stand for the truth and God has provided the power of prayer. Pastor Mark Hatcher from JC Naz said the only way forward is together. He urged the audience to be strong and not give up their work and they will be rewarded.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Freedom Fest JC brings in activities and vendors

Freedom Fest JC opens with the WEEE Entertainment Carnival Thursday night and continues through Monday in downtown Junction City. Co-Chair Nate Butler said activities will range from axe throwing to Circus Man and Hog Diggity Dogs. There will be nine food and drink vendors. Barbecue, slushies, lemonade made on site and a variety of food offerings will be available.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Casi Joy and Miguel Caraballo will perform at Freedom Fest JC

Casi Joy will be the headline performer for Freedom Fest JC in downtown Junction City Monday night. She combines traditional country and modern pop music, and has appeared as a contestant on "The Voice" on NBC. Joy is a native of Kansas City and has also been a Nashville recording artist. "I've had some venues go viral and that's been so incredible and I'm so grateful that I have such awesome fans that have been following my journey since day one."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy