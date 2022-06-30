Sunflower Health Plan sponsors Member Days

Multiple rounds of rain Friday evening stopped the Freedom Fest JC celebration early and led to the cancellation of Sundown Salute for the evening. In Junction City, Freedom Fest JC Co-Chair Nate Butler said early on a storm moved through and caused a delay in the performance by Disco Dick and the Mirror Balls but they were able to finish their show and festival goers returned to Heritage Park. But then more weather moved in. "We had a little bit of rain showers as the second band, Paramount, was preparing to take the stage." That caused a delay and eventually celebration officials met and made a tough decision. "So Bob Story and I, chairmen, got together and said we need to make this call and just cancel for the evening, said Butler. He emphasized safety was a huge factor in the decision to call off the night early.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO