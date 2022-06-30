ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Lions Youth Camp Returns to Northern Michigan

By Matthew Doyle
 4 days ago
TRAVERSE CITY — The Detroit Lions are once again hosting their summer youth camps in northern Michigan, as they wrapped up their final day of camp at Traverse City West Middle School on Thursday.

The 4-day camp focuses on the fundamentals of football on both offense and defense, and it’s open to boys and girls, ages 6 to 14. Registration is $199.

“We’re only here four days, but to see the growth and development in a child over those four days is pretty special,” Lions Director of Football Education Chris Fritzsching said. “And I think the kids are starting to see that as well.”

On top of the fundamentals, they also focus on character development.

“Football just happens to be the medium in which we’re teaching a lot of the things that really are, to be honest, more important than the game of football,” Fritzsching said. “And that’s the character education, the teamwork, the commitment, the communication. It’s an important part of the game because we believe the game and the coaches within the game can teach those things.”

The Lions will have one more stop in northern Michigan, as they will be at Lake City from July 18-21. There will be an appearance by a current or former Detroit Lions player and all camp participants receive a preferred price for a 2022 Lions’ pre-season and select regular season game opportunities.

