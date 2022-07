A dusty parcel in Pasadena that once was planned to connect to the 710 Freeway has been returned to the city, opening the door for new development. The California Transportation Commission voted to return 50 acres of land at the 710’s northern terminus back to the city of Pasadena along with a payment of $5 million, the Pasadena Star-News reported.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO