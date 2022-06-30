ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Chris Beckham named new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College marketing director

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbAL1_0gR30jZ800
Chris Beckham Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Chris Beckham has been selected as the new Director of Marketing and Communications at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Beckham is the former managing editor of The Tifton Gazette, the former general manager of WTIF Radio, and the former vice president of the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce. He is presently the executive director of Legacy Village Assisted Living.

“Chris is well-known in Tifton and in all of south Georgia because of his experience with the media and his involvement in community events,” ABAC President David Bridges said. “I believe he will be an excellent addition to the public relations office at ABAC.”

Beckham currently serves as president of the Tifton Rotary Club and is a member of ABAC’s Stafford School of Business Advisory Committee. For six years, he was a member of the Tift County Tourism Outreach and Marketing Group.

A past president of the Tifton Exchange Club, Beckham has also been a Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence board member, a past board chair of the Salvation Army of Tifton, and the emcee for a wide variety of events including the Alzheimer’s Walk, Tift County Athletic Hall of Fame, Georgia Forestry Pageant, Special Olympics, Bids for Kids and the Veterans Day ceremony.

“I am excited to join the ABAC family and an institution that has changed the lives of so many,” Beckham said. “The college’s tradition of excellence speaks for itself and is part of the fabric of our community. It’s a fantastic opportunity to be a part of such a special place.”

Beckham plans to begin his duties at ABAC on July 18.

Comments / 0

Related
nomadlawyer.org

Tifton: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Tifton, Georgia

Tifton, Georgia is a city located in Tift County. It was established by by Henry H Tift, a sawmill owner and incorporated as a city in 1872 and has been the county seat since more than 100 years. Tifton boasts a range of cultural and historic attractions within its limits, while an even larger number of points of interest are located within an hour’s driving time.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Tifton Wiregrass Freedom Festival draws tourists and locals

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Wiregrass Freedom Festival, an annual tradition, drew hundreds of locals and tourists Saturday. The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) Museum of Agriculture hosts multiple single-day events every year. Saturday’s event was a celebration of America and South Georgia. “It’s a great way to tie...
TIFTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Tift County, GA
Tifton, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
The Albany Herald

Water tower mural latest addition in Radium Springs revitalization project

ALBANY — Revitalization of what was once a thriving Radium Springs community led local artist Chris Johnson to work on the now freshly finished mural at the Radium Springs water tower. For most artists, a personal tie to a meaningful work of art is the norm, but for Johnson it went a little deeper and into his childhood roots of fond memories at Radium Springs.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Joyce Barlow to speak at Dawson youth summit

DAWSON -- Businesswoman Joyce Barlow, the Democratic nominee for the state House District 151 seat, will be the keynote speaker at a Youth Summit and Talent Show here July 8. The event, which is for young people ages 17 and up, will be held at 432 Crawford St. Northeast in Dawson. Attendees will have an opportunity to register to vote or apply for college at the youth summit.
DAWSON, GA
WALB 10

International business set to come to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -South Georgia continues to grow with an international company making Thomasville its headquarters. Ecrimesa is a family-owned business from Spain that has been selling metal parts since 1954. Shelley Zorn, a Thomasville economic developer, said the business will benefit the area with new job openings. “Ecrimesa will...
THOMASVILLE, GA
CNHI

Free concert to highlight Second Saturday July 9

MOULTRIE, Ga. – Community members looking for a day full of deals, food and a free concert can do so at Downtown Moultrie’s Second Saturday Summer Concert Series scheduled for July 9. Festivities start at 10 a.m. “We’re looking forward to another successful Second Saturday,” Amy Johnson, the...
MOULTRIE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bridges
The Albany Herald

Ag Museum will begin its summer schedule July 5

TIFTON — The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture will begin its annual summer operating schedule on July 5. Museum Director Garrett Boone said the Historic Village, Art Gallery, and Spinks Exhibit Hall will be open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in July. Admission will be $9 for adults, $7 for senior adults, $5 for children ages 5-16, and free to children 4 and under.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Dougherty, Deerfield-Windsor earn Georgia High School Association Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award

Two local schools received the 2021-22 Georgia High School Association Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award, announced recently by the organization and Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives. Dougherty earned the honor in Region 1-AAAA, and Deerfield-Windsor was recognized in 1-A Private. A total of 64 high schools, one winner from each region,...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Spectacle spectator

LEESBURG -- Levi Anderson and his family went to a dazzling fireworks show at Treble Creek Farm in Lee County, and he was able to capture a dazzling picture of his daughter, Hampten, and one of the fireworks.
LEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta block party provides school supplies to families

VALDOSTA – A Back to School Community Block Party hosted by the City of Valdosta will give families the opportunity to pick up school supplies. The City of Valdosta is hosting a Back to School Community Block Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Drexel Park located at 1401 North Patterson Street. Families are invited to come and pick up backpacks filled with school supplies.
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Director#Hall Of Fame#South Georgia#The Tifton Gazette#Wtif Radio#Abac#The Tifton Rotary Club#The Tifton Exchange Club#Tift County Foundation#Georgia Forestry Pageant
WALB 10

Phoebe warns about large gatherings during holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Doctors are warning about what could come after a holiday weekend of large gatherings. Phoebe is now reporting 33 COVID hospitalizations with 27 in Albany, a 150% increase in two weeks. In response, Phoebe has expanded their unit in Phoebe Main dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients. Dr....
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Dorothy Johnson latest DAISY Award winner at Phoebe

ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital honors a nurse each month with the DAISY Award. The DAISY award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Earlier this month, RN Dorothy Johnson, who works on the seventh...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

South Georgia physician admits participation in drug distribution

A Coffee County physician and two of his employees have admitted participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from a pain management clinic. 68-year-old Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Unlawfully Distribute and Dispense Schedule IV Controlled...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Tifton bartender distributed meth from L.A. to south Georgia

VALDOSTA — A Tifton man who was working as a bartender while brokering large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl pleaded guilty to distribution. Edgar Fernando Neri, aka Colocho, 21, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine before U.S. Senior District Judge Hugh Lawson. Neri faces a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a maximum $1 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21. There is no parole in the federal system.
TIFTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Marketing
WALB 10

7-foot alligator found in Lee Co. yard

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It was an exciting Friday morning for some residents in Lee County when a 7-foot alligator was found in a Creekside Manor yard. It’s believed the gator came from a nearby creek. The alligator was reported to be in a resident’s yard on Foxworth Drive around 7 a.m.
LEE COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Pet Supplies to hold grand opening next weekend

ALBANY — Customers big and small were all smiles and were on their best behavior for a trip to the store, whether they were looking for a supply of food, a baked treat or a bath and grooming ahead of the holiday weekend. Newly opened Pets Supplies Plus caters...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Female bald eagle arrives at Chehaw

ALBANY — A female Bald Eagle arrived at Chehaw last week and can be found in the Eagle habitat across the park’s suspension bridge. All Bald Eagles are under the supervision of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This adult female was brought to a wildlife rehabilitator in Tampa and transported to the Avian Reconditioning Center in Apopka, Fla.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
7K+
Followers
300
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy