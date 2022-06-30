Chris Beckham named new Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College marketing director

Chris Beckham Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Chris Beckham has been selected as the new Director of Marketing and Communications at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Beckham is the former managing editor of The Tifton Gazette, the former general manager of WTIF Radio, and the former vice president of the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce. He is presently the executive director of Legacy Village Assisted Living.

“Chris is well-known in Tifton and in all of south Georgia because of his experience with the media and his involvement in community events,” ABAC President David Bridges said. “I believe he will be an excellent addition to the public relations office at ABAC.”

Beckham currently serves as president of the Tifton Rotary Club and is a member of ABAC’s Stafford School of Business Advisory Committee. For six years, he was a member of the Tift County Tourism Outreach and Marketing Group.

A past president of the Tifton Exchange Club, Beckham has also been a Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence board member, a past board chair of the Salvation Army of Tifton, and the emcee for a wide variety of events including the Alzheimer’s Walk, Tift County Athletic Hall of Fame, Georgia Forestry Pageant, Special Olympics, Bids for Kids and the Veterans Day ceremony.

“I am excited to join the ABAC family and an institution that has changed the lives of so many,” Beckham said. “The college’s tradition of excellence speaks for itself and is part of the fabric of our community. It’s a fantastic opportunity to be a part of such a special place.”

Beckham plans to begin his duties at ABAC on July 18.