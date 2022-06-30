ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Volusia Business Briefs, July 1, 2022

By For Hometown News
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 4 days ago

Venterra Realty recently acquired the Tomoka Pointe community on Williamson Boulevard in Daytona Beach. No financial details were released. The 246-unit multi-family community was built in 2019 and offers modern one, two, and three-bedroom garden-style residences that range from 749 to 1,255 square feet in 12 unique floor plans, many with...

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com

flaglernewsweekly.com

The Big Five … with Tahni Chiarelli, Yard deSIGNs of Palm Coast

1. Tell readers a bit about yourself and how you ended up in Flagler County. My name is Tahni Chiarelli (pronounced Taw-nee Sure-elly). My husband, Tom, and I have been married for 28 years. We have 6 children who are all grown and married and we are about to have our 11th grandchild! Our only “child” at home is our rescue dog, Katie. We are from Missouri (Kansas City area – Go Chiefs!), where I was an elementary teacher and my husband worked for the St. Luke’s Medical Health Systems. We vacationed with our family up and down the Atlantic Coast of Florida almost every year since our first year of marriage. About 6 years ago on one of these vacations, we took the scenic route down A1A from South Carolina to our destination. We fell in love with this area as we drove through and knew we would move here when Tom retired. Definitely a hidden piece of paradise! Even though I have been a beach girl at heart my whole life, we officially became Floridians a little over a year ago.
PALM COAST, FL
