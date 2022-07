Looking for a cool summer hike? This scenic trek will take you to caves where winter ice is present nearly year-round. It's become a popular hike in the beautiful Debsconeag Lakes Wilderness Area, the Debsconeag Ice Caves. The two-mile round trip hike takes adventure seekers through breathtaking ancient forest scenes featuring massive boulders left behind by Ice Age glaciers. The hike is moderate in skill level. Hikers should be prepared for trail conditions that feature steep sections, maneuvering through rocky sections, and lots of exposed, twisted tree roots and rocks. The caves are a great place to cool off after the hike. Ice remains in the caves through much of the summer months. In August and September, there's usually very little to no ice.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO