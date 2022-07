Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets emerged hours before the official open of free agency and has become the hottest storyline around the NBA. Durant is one of the greatest scorers to ever play in the NBA. Before he starting missing time with an MCL sprain in January, the Nets held a 27-15 record and he was the MVP front-runner. He was averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting 52.0% FG, 37.2% 3P, and 89.4% FT. With a stable basketball environment, any team that has him in the lineup is a contender.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO