After a week of horrible news, I’m here to write about a word that wasn’t used a lot. Hope. I’m writing about hope today despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s egregiously incorrect rulings on abortion and emissions, despite the appalling testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, despite the fears of what rights will be targeted next […] The post We’ve endured a week of historic despair. Let’s keep the embers of hope alight in Kansas. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO