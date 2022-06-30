ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

15 Years Ago–June 27, 2007

By Ivan Foley
 4 days ago

Dr. Mark Harpst says he won’t serve beyond his current contract at Platte County R-3, which expires in two years. He will be on the job at R-3 no longer than that. Of that much he is certain. “In August of 2009 I will be...

Fireworks display in Platte City

There is a fireworks show set in Platte City the night of Monday, July 4. The fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. at the campus of Platte County R-3 School District along Hwy. 92 in Platte City. There will be no stadium seating available, however, due to ongoing construction...
PLATTE CITY, MO
Downtown Platte City free festival set July 4th

Platte City’s downtown July 4th Celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4. The event will run until 2 p.m. KC Wolf, mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs, will help get things rolling with an appearance on Main Street. KC Wolf will be on hand from 10 a.m. till noon.
PLATTE CITY, MO
Kansas Historical Society remembers Russell Stover

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Popular chocolate company Russell Stover Candies has roots here in Kansas. Russell Stover was born in a sod house in Alton and became a candymaker in Canada and the upper Midwest. He partnered with Christian Nelson to introduce an ice cream treat we know as Eskimo Pies. Russell, and his wife Clara, started what would become Russell Stover Candies in Denver. With headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, Russell Stover Candies has production and distribution facilities in Abilene and Iola. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
KDOT inspecting 282 bridges after I-70 bridge collapse

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas transportation officials are taking a closer look at hundreds of bridges across the state. This comes just weeks after a state bridge inspector stepped down, following the collapse of a more than 60-foot stretch of concrete barrier from the Polk Quincy Viaduct in Topeka. The inspector failed to report warning signs. Kansas […]
TOPEKA, KS
2-day BBQ contest brings entries from NE Kansas, Western Missouri

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Happy Basset Barrel House held their 1st Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned BBQ contest Friday and Saturday. The contest coincides with the beginning of the 4th of July Holiday weekend and ended with a fireworks display Saturday evening. “This is our first annual KCBS Sanctioned BBQ contest,” said Eric Craver, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Funding Blue River Road should be a top priority for the city

The three largest umbrella neighborhood organizations in south Kansas City jointly have requested the city to prioritize funding to allow the reopening of closed portions of Blue River Rd. as soon as possible. The Center Planning & Development Council, Southern Communities Coalition and the South Kansas City Alliance made the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Registration for the Missouri Farm Bureau Tractor Cruise is now open

The Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is holding its ninth-annual Keep Missouri Farming Tractor Cruise on July 16, 2022. Tractors will travel an out-and-back route that starts and finishes at Maysville High School in DeKalb County with a stop at the Tri-County Alternative Energy Museum for lunch. “This event...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
The old Kansas City Power & Light Building in its Art Deco design is an apartment building now with a grand interior

Kansas City Power and Light Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The old KCP&L Building is one of Kansas City's skyscrapers located downtown. This construction of this building was completed in 1931 and is one of the buildings you see on the city's skyline. The east side of the building faces the popular Power & Light District.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas man is dead after a vehicle accident in Missouri

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KAKE) —An accident in Lafayette County, Missouri has claimed the life of a Kansas man. The accident happened just before 1:30 Friday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2002 Ford F250 driven by 57-year-old Gary Fortner of Holton was driving eastbound on I-70 when a tire on the pickup blew out. The vehicle left the highway and rolled, ejecting the driver.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a resident of the northwest Missouri community of Clyde, 36-year-old Hayden Everton, was arrested Saturday morning in Nodaway County. Everton was accused of driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, following too closely, failure to drive on the right half of the road, failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, stopping in the middle of the road, failure to stop at a red light, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, littering, resisting arrest, and sexual assault. Everton was taken to the Nodaway County Jail.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
The old New England Building in Kansas City, Missouri became lofts behind the historical brownstone exterior

Old New England Building, Kansas City, MO.Nightryder84, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1973, the Old New England Building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building located at 112 West 9th Street was originally constructed in 1887 through 1888. It was a part of the growing boom in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
These new Kansas laws go into effect July 1

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dozens of new laws were recently approved during the 2022 Kansas Legislative session and several are set to become active by July. A total of 100 laws were signed by Governor Laura Kelly this year with 75 set to become effective as of July 1, 2022. Some of those laws that will […]
KANSAS STATE

