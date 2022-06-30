ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Some Bedico subdivision residents in St. Tammany under boil water advisory

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the Bedico Creek Subdivision in St. Tammany Parish....

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Louisiana Department of Health confirms rise in COVID-19 cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are 2,237 new COVID-19 cases, including six deaths, listed today on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website. The Rev. Dr. Robert C. Hudson, pastor of Paradise Baptist Church in Shreveport, is requesting people to consider going to get their vaccinations before returning to church.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NOLA.com

A Covington company thinks your empty wine bottle can be used for the greater good

Nearly a month before Hurricane Ida rocked Louisiana last year, Andrew Ellzey, his mother, Lacy Ellzey, and their friend, Edward Guillot, held an event in Abita Springs where they collected enough glassware to produce over 150 bags of sand. For some St. Tammany Parish residents, those sandbags would later provide a crucial line of defense against rising floodwaters.
COVINGTON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana State Parks launch new reservation system

Booking a cabin or campsite in a Louisiana State Park is easier with the new Go Outdoors Louisiana full service reservation system. The new system features a central reservation system, ability to purchase day use passes, a call center, and golf course management system. The new online system offers a...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Police in St. Tammany say a dog off-leash led to a meth arrest in Pelican Park

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — Saint Tammany deputies say what started as a dog off of its leash in Pelican Park led to a drug arrest. Deputies say that late this morning, two men were walking with a dog in the park and the dog was not on a leash. When a park worker told the men to put the pet on a leash, one of them became confrontational. That’s when the worker called the sheriff’s office.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Louisiana is sinking, but there's hope with new land growth

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Louisiana is sinking. "So this far we’ve lost 2,400 square miles," said Captain Ryan Lambert, owner of Cajun Fishing Adventures. "We’ve lost an area bigger than Delaware. In Hurricane Ida, we lost 106 square miles of land in one day. It’s just a cancer that keeps eating and eating at Louisiana."
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cazan Lake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This may be one of the better places in the state to watch and photograph nesting birds. Located in central Louisiana, Cazan (cah-zan) Lake is a private farm and nature preserve with easy access to popular wading birds. Once the early morning sun pierces the...
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Chemical possibly found in drinking water, LDH says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) informed the public of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) health recommendations for the drinking water in Louisiana. It is believed that some drinking water may contain polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS chemicals have been known to be used...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

As abortion rights disappear, Louisiana's poor climate for mothers and children comes into focus

By the numbers, Louisiana is among the most difficult places in the country to bear and raise a child. Pregnant Louisianans have long died during childbirth at higher rates than women in the rest of the country. Black women, who have been more likely to seek abortions, are four times more likely to experience pregnancy-related death than White women, according to one study.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

A new law protects 'identity rights' of deceased Louisiana musicians and artists

A new law set to go into effect in Louisiana on Aug. 1 will protect the use of a deceased person’s likeness, preventing businesses, groups or campaigns from using a well-known Louisianan to earn money without the permission of their heirs. The Louisiana Legislature passed Senate Bill 426, also known as the Allen Toussaint Legacy Act, during this session and Gov. John Bel Edwards recently signed it.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Excessive Rainfall Possible Today in Southwest Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana residents should be aware that the forecast for the region today calls for the possibility of excessive rainfall. The enhanced rain threat is being blamed on an abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture which is being pulled onshore by a tropical weather system that has been spinning just off the Texas coast for most of this week.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO investigates accidental shooting in Luling

Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling, LA. Responding deputies located a 19-year-old male with an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies rendered first aid at the scene and the subject is being transported for medical treatment at a local area hospital.
LULING, LA
NOLA.com

Ahead of holiday weekend, 6th COVID wave builds steam across Louisiana

The Fourth of July annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

