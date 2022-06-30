ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALN Rebrands as Involve Newport

By Alex Malm
newportthisweek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recently rebranded nonprofit organization hopes to inform and empower Newport residents. On June 17, the newly named Involve Newport announced a new leadership team and a new mission. Joe Hearn, a local resident, parent and business owner, will head up Involve Newport, which was previously called the Alliance for a...

www.newportthisweek.com

