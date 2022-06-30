Police: Philadelphia man arrested for shooting victims in car while riding his bike
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after an alleged drive-by shooting in Clifton Heights last week....www.fox29.com
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after an alleged drive-by shooting in Clifton Heights last week....www.fox29.com
It's bad on the roads. The cops aren't around like they used to be. No traffic stops being made and the bad guys know it.
If the dude was riding on his bike, how did they find a gun in his car???
They found the gun in his car during his arrest, not while he was committing the crime on the bike.
Comments / 22