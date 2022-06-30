ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Philadelphia man arrested for shooting victims in car while riding his bike

Cover picture for the articleCLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after an alleged drive-by shooting in Clifton Heights last week....

Comments / 22

Nanip68
4d ago

It's bad on the roads. The cops aren't around like they used to be. No traffic stops being made and the bad guys know it.

Nanip68
4d ago

If the dude was riding on his bike, how did they find a gun in his car???

Gloria Withers
3d ago

They found the gun in his car during his arrest, not while he was committing the crime on the bike.

