Police: Philadelphia man arrested for shooting victims in car while riding his bike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting on the Chestnut Street Bridge at Penn’s Landing. They say a man was shot in a botched robbery attempt and the victim’s infant child was just a few feet away. The shooting was reported at the bridge, near Front and Chestnut Streets, just after midnight Monday. Police say witnesses tell them a couple in a tan car pulled over on the bridge to look for a cell phone that belonged to the woman. Police say soon after, the two were approached by a group of teens and one of the teens tried to...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO