Ocean City, MD

Holiday events set in Ocean City, surrounding communities

By Mallory Panuska Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireworks will not blast off in Ocean City limits on July 4, but an array of other activities are planned in and around the resort this weekend and beyond to celebrate America’s independence. As of earlier this week, the following events were slated for July 3, 4 and...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Related
seaislenews.com

Shark Catching Draws Attention in Sea Isle

Is it time to cue up the spine-chilling theme music from the 1975 blockbuster movie “Jaws?”. Photos and video have been circulating on social media in recent weeks showing sharks being caught off the beach in Sea Isle City or cruising around not too far offshore. Now, a local...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth fireworks blast Cape Region into Independence Day

A perfect beach day July 3 was followed by a perfect night for fireworks in Rehoboth Beach. A nice breeze kept the humidity at bay for the most part. The beach and Boardwalk was shoulder to shoulder during the colorful display. The Funsters kicked off the show with a lively performance at the Bandstand, which is celebrating its 60th year this year. The crew from Zambelli Fireworks set off more than 1,000 fireworks.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
watchthetramcarplease.com

4th of July Events in Wildwood, NJ this weekend!

There is a lot going on for this extended 3-day 4th of July holiday weekend. here’s what’s happening today and tomorrow July 4th. Fox Park Amphitheater Concert Series – Frontiers. Sports Card, Toys, Comics & Collectibles Show. Sunrise On Sunday Veteran Flag Service. Yoga on the Beach.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WHYY

Summer tourism booming in Rehoboth Beach amid inflation concerns and short-staffing

Delaware’s beaches are open and operating this summer as if COVID-19 never existed. Delaware residents join thousands of visitors on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, waiting in lines outside their favorite ice cream shop, restaurant, or Funland ride. State and city restrictions have long been lifted, and the majority of businesses have returned to their pre-pandemic business models.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

South Shore Marina plans to build new entrance

South Shore Marina plans to relocate its entrance channel to deeper water, an aggressive step to combat the sand deposits that have blocked boat traffic at the mouth of its existing channel into the Indian River. The project would improve navigation and water quality for the 92-slip boating community and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
The Dispatch

Resort Beach Bonfire Program Exceeds Expectations

OCEAN CITY – With gas prices rising and the cost of just about everything else going up, the resort’s beach bonfire program is exceeding expectations heading into the holiday weekend and beyond. It’s no secret the cost of a vacation in Ocean City has gone up, just as...
OCEAN CITY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 2 Mayor of Ocean City joins us at Harrison’s Inlet to discuss love of Baltimore and White Marlin Open

History of Ocean City and Inlet crab cakes at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. On Day 2 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor spent a sunny day in Ocean City at Harrison’s at The Inlet chatting with Mayor Rick Meehan. Lots of Baltimore roots and discussion of the past, present and future of our favorite beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

The Flea Market at Laurel Junction draws me back ... again

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell's art teacher once told her, "If you can paint with paints, you can paint with words." If I could paint a happy Saturday for myself, it would be exploring the Laurel Junction Flea Market at the intersection of Route 13 and County Seat Highway (Route 9) on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Stores inside open daily at 10 a.m.
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County awards $7.5 million in ARPA funds

Affordable housing agencies and the three healthcare systems in Sussex County are among those benefiting from county American Rescue Plan Act funds. At its June 28 meeting, Sussex County Council voted to distribute $7.5 million in federal ARPA funds awarded to the county. The funds, as required by the act, are aimed at assisting local healthcare providers, nonprofit groups and others in the ongoing coronavirus recovery.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Bay Net

Prayer Walk To Be Held At Solomons Boardwalk On The 4th Of July

SOLOMONS, Md. – Mental health is a big issue in today’s world, especially in Solomons, Maryland, where suicide rates involving the Thomas Johnson bridge have spiked over the past year. The Southern Calvert Baptist Church is holding a prayer walk on the Solomons Island boardwalk to promote mental...
SOLOMONS, MD
WBOC

Some Change July 4th Weekend Plans Due to Inflation, High Gas Prices

OCEAN CITY, Md. - It has been a slow start to the summer season at Piezano's Pizza on the boardwalk. Manager Ibrahim Aksut says unfortunately he has had to raise prices. "We had to increase our prices because we buy the products, the products are very expensive right now so we had to increase our prices too. So unfortunately, we had to do that," he said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

The care and feeding of your houseguests at the beach

When I first moved here, a longtime resident warned me that I’d suddenly hear from all sorts of “friends” now that I had a home at the beach. She was right. But given what I do around here, I admit I do like to show off our Cape Region restaurants. Well, ‘tiz that season, so I’ve come up with a short list of pick hits that do a good job representing our beach towns. Note the words “short list” – I’m only allowed a certain amount of real estate on this page, so not every one of our 400+ eateries can be listed.
LEWES, DE
downbeach.com

3 Swimmers rescued after swimming in ocean after lifeguard hours

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Beach Patrol made three rescues, all after hours, Thursday evening. At 6:30 p.m. a father and son, whose names were not released, were swimming off Fifth Street beach near the jetty when they got caught in rip currents, officials said. Lifeguards from the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Doo-Dah Parade is a Lewes tradition

The Doo-Dah Parade has been a Lewes tradition for more than 50 years. Although it’s never been an officially sanctioned parade, hundreds of people line the city’s streets about 5 p.m. every Fourth of July in anticipation of the fun, loosely organized celebration. Dennis Forney captured this photograph just a month after establishing the Cape Gazette in 1993. Shown is Leon Fisher driving his antique John Deere tractor hauling a trailer-load of Fourth of July celebrants. The parade was founded by Phyllis Hoenen and Carolyn Shockley, who rallied people to gather pots and pans and metal trash can lids to use as cymbals, and along with a portable record player with an album of John Philip Sousa marches, they took to the streets. It has grown into a much-anticipated event in Lewes. Shockley passed away in 2000, while Hoenen died in 2019, but their memories live on every Fourth of July in Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Katie Cherrix

Popular Seafood Spots in Ocean City, Maryland

Crabs, shrimp, clams, and oysters are abundant on the Delmarva Peninsula, and there's no better place to enjoy fresh, local seafood than Ocean City. Countless restaurants dot the barrier island, and you'll find everything from laid-back crab shacks to upscale dining rooms serving elevated seafood dishes. Here are just a few amazing places to eat seafood in Ocean City, Maryland.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Body found in Saint Jones River behind Capital Green in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating the cause of the death of a body found in the Saint Jones River on June 22nd. According to Dover Police, a group of kayakers located the body on the shoreline of the river and notified police. The subject was a male, but additional...
DOVER, DE

