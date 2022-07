MERIDEN, Conn. — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a car in Meriden Friday afternoon. Meriden Police said that at around 4 p.m. they responded to the crash on East Main Street. A male victim that had been on the bike was located and although conscious, he was obviously injured and incoherent, according to police. The victim had what appeared to be head trauma and multiple other injuries. Life Star air ambulance landed on the Meriden Green and the victim was flown to an area trauma unit.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO