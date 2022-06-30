Rob’s Thursday Noon Forecast: June 30, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and isolated thunderstorms were already going Saturday morning along some coastal areas - mainly in Franklin and Taylor counties. The rain and storms are forecast to spread in coverage inland throughout the afternoon and early evening hours as daytime heating increases and small-scale boundaries develop. Rain odds will be at 70% with highs in the upper 80s near the coast to the lower 90s inland.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO