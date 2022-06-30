Rob’s Thursday Noon Forecast: June 30, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to the 4th of July holiday, WCTV is making some changes to its programming. 6 a.m.: The Good Morning Show at 6 a.m. A complete TV listing for all of WCTV’s channels can be found by CLICKING HERE.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will stay high today as ample atmospheric moisture, daytime heating and southerly flow allow for better rain chances Sunday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms were already in place in the Big Bend Sunday morning, and rain coverage will likely stay high Sunday. Rain chances for...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and isolated thunderstorms were already going Saturday morning along some coastal areas - mainly in Franklin and Taylor counties. The rain and storms are forecast to spread in coverage inland throughout the afternoon and early evening hours as daytime heating increases and small-scale boundaries develop. Rain odds will be at 70% with highs in the upper 80s near the coast to the lower 90s inland.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee residents who typically receive trash pickup service on Monday will need to place their bins by the curb on Monday night instead. The City of Tallahassee is changing their pickup schedule due to the 4th of July holiday on Monday. As for the rest of...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Independence Day weekend is here! It’s time to break out the grill, jump in the pool and of course, set off some fireworks. Below, you’ll find a list of events happening in our area as communities across the Big Bend and South Georgia celebrate the Fourth of July.
Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the Fourth of July weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on the tropics. Shark attack reported in Taylor County, girl suffered serious injuries. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT. |. The Taylor County Sheriff’s...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is reporting five deaths and five hospitalizations due to suspected drug overdoses, all in a span of less than 24 hours. Preliminary findings suggest the deaths were due to drugs like cocaine and marijuana being laced with fentanyl, with a...
Gadsden County, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people were found dead in Gadsden County from suspected drug overdoses during the start of the holiday weekend, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the death of two women found inside a home in the St. Hebron...
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard three-star running back Christopher Johnson named a Top 6 on Friday evening. His top six consists of Alabama, Clemson, FSU, Miami, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. He saw both Alabama and Miami in June. FSU running backs coach David Johnson and him have been communicating in...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A long fight ahead for Addison Bethea, the victim of a shark attack on Keaton Beach earlier this week. Bethea, 17, has remained in good spirits and even said she’d get back in the ocean after she’s healed. “I’ve always been told that something will...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The University Courtyard Apartment Complex is leaving residents frustrated after they said a water heater fell through two floors, causing flooding and severe water damage. Avery Evans, one of the residents at the Tallahassee apartment complex on South Adams Street, said a water heater fell from...
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bristol, Florida, family is turning immense grief into action after a father, husband and son was killed in a car crash in early June. Jeremy Fletcher was an engineer at the Florida Department of Transportation. In the aftermath of his death, his family is now raising thousands of dollars to start a new scholarship effort.
Comments / 0