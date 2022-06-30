ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Obituary: Jerrod M. Bales

wbiw.com
 4 days ago

Jerrod M. Bales, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 3:52 p.m., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born on February 12, 1977, in Bedford, he was the son of Michael Bales and Cheri (Adkins) Ross. He married Heather Stancombe on August 8, 1999, and they had two...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Obituary: Priscilla Jael Osborn

Priscilla Jael Osborn, 5 weeks, of Springville, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her residence. Born in Bedford on May 23, 2022, she was the daughter of Caleb and Brittany (Purdy) Osborn. Priscilla is survived by her parents, Caleb and Brittany Osborn of Springville; her three brothers, Jude, Ben, and Silas, all of Springville; her maternal grandmother, Shara Purdy of Bedford; her paternal grandparents, Everett and Bonnie Osborn of Tennessee; her great grandfather, Rick Taflinger of Avoca; her great grandparents, Everett and Lutilda Osborn of Beech Grove, IN; and her aunts and uncles, Bethany and Jonathan Tooley, Brianna and Adam Glenn, JohnDavid Purdy, Tyler, and Elizabeth Donaldson, and Daniel and Jade Osborn.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Roger Dale Enochs

Roger Dale Enochs, 73, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital. Born June 22, 1949, in Mitchell, he was the son of Thomas and Sarah E. (Blanton) Enochs. Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked at NSWC-Crane as a welder...
wbiw.com

Obituary: Linda P. Edwards

Linda P. Edwards, 73, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born September 7, 1948, she was the daughter of William H. “Bill” Folmer, Jr. and Lois (Schwartz) Folmer. She graduated from Bedford High School in 1966. She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Bedford. She retired from NSWC Crane as an Explosives Operator. Linda was very giving to others and was the caretaker for her parents in their final years. She enjoyed writing stories, gardening, watching movies, and always had a love of horses.
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

Neighbors react to Indiana funeral home investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 31 bodies and the cremation remains from 16 people were found and removed from the the Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville Friday night. Jeffersonville police says some of the bodies were in the funeral home since March and were in the advance stages of decomposition. The smell coming from the building was so bad that someone called police, and that’s what started the investigation.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHR

Morgan County clerk killed, husband critically injured in crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan offered her condolences after Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott died and her husband, John, was critically injured in a crash on Saturday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Stephanie Elliott, 52, of Martinsville, was the current clerk for Morgan County and...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Boat sinks in Lake Sullivan

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Indiana DNR has confirmed a boat sunk in Lake Sullivan on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, people on the boat had pulled off to watch fireworks when they noticed the boat began to take on a large amount of water. Nearby boats went to...
SULLIVAN, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man flees crash scene on skateboard in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg man was arrested Saturday morning after police believe he crashed his car into a tree and skated away from the scene. On June 2, the Jasper Police Department says officers were dispatched to a wreck on Saint Charles and Thirty Sixth Street around 9:25 a.m. The single-vehicle accident reportedly […]
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Conservation Officers welcome new officers to District 5

GREENE CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers (ICO) welcomes three new officers to operational District 5. Officer Kaley McDonald will be assigned to Greene County. McDonald is a native of New Jersey who graduated from Monroe Township High School in 2013. She attended Middlesex County College, where she studied earth science and earned an Associate of Science degree in 2018.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mary Mathews

Mary Mathews, Grandma-Great to those who loved her best, went home to her lord, on June 22, 2022. She was 96. Mary was the daughter of Sylvia and Herbert Eilert. She was the proud graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Vernon Mathews was the love of Mary’s life. She was married to him for 56 years but loved him for 76 years. They are together again in paradise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Lost hikers found in Monroe Co. wilderness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A couple from Valparaiso were found after going missing in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest outside of Bloomington. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a 44-year-old man called 911 at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday after he and his wife became lost while hiking in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
warricknews.com

Lost Valparaiso couple rescued in southern Indiana wilderness area

A Valparaiso couple who got lost and separated in a southern Indiana wilderness area were reunited Friday following an extended search by rescue crews. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Jason Craig, 44, and Hannah Daugherty, 36, were hiking together in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest when they got badly lost.
VALPARAISO, IN
Wave 3

Jeffersonville Police investigating conditions of Clark County funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials in Jeffersonville are investigating conditions of a Clark County funeral home. According to Jeffersonville Police Major Isaac Parker, the department began its investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday. Officials have not provided details on the investigation or reported conditions of...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Plainfield pursuit ends in deadly crash in Putnam County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022. A car pursued by Plainfield Police from Hendricks County along U.S. 40 crashed near Putnam County 550 East, killing the driver. Authorities have not...
PLAINFIELD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Horse Progress Days Bringing Big Crowd to Daviess Co.

It will be a busy weekend in Daviess County with the annual 4th of July Celebration at Eastside Park and the 50th Anniversary Celebration at West Boggs Park. On top of those events, the Horse Progress Days event is happening at Dinky’s today and tomorrow. The event is expected...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine print: Jail bookings June 14-27

(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 2:50 p.m. Robert Waggoner, 40, Bloomington, serving time. (Reed) June 21. 10:29 a.m. Kimberly Hatfield, 50, Columbus, serving time. (White) June 22. 2:33 a.m. Kayla Dilk, 28, Nashville, operating a...
NASHVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jesse T. “J.T.” Carter

Jesse T. “J.T.” Carter, 94, of Oolitic, passed away at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Bliss Place in Bedford. Jesse T. Carter was born on June 25, 1927, to Jess and Louise (Hostetter) Carter in Bedford, IN. While he was in High School he worked at the Indiana and Lawrence Theatres. Several years later he met Beatrice May Tillett while he was talking tickets at a theatre. Beatrice and Jesse married on September 27, 1952. They made a lifetime of memories and built a life; raising 2 children, doing a lot of traveling, entertaining with dear friends, and absolutely adored their grandchildren and great-grandson when he came into the world. Beatrice left his side when she passed away on November 6, 2011.
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy