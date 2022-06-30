ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Last Light': Matthew Fox Post-Apocalyptic Drama Sets Fall Release Date

By Lacy Long
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock’s Last Light, a limited drama series based on the best-selling novel by Alex Scarrow, is set to premiere on September 8. There will be five episodes with each episode running 45 minutes. Last Light follows a petro-chemist named Andy Nielson who has discovered his worst fears are coming true during...

collider.com

Comments / 1

Salon

Summer Movies: 11 movies in theaters and streaming in July 2022

This story originally appeared on Hidden Remote. It's summer movies season! Many of us are taking a vacation, some time from work to spend with family and friends. Not to mention, school is out! Which movies are you looking forward to watching this summer? Here are 11 movies in theaters and streaming in July 2022.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Vesper’ Review: Resourceful European Sci-Fi Offers Glimmers of Beauty at the End of the World

Click here to read the full article. Should the apocalypse strike and any of us happen to survive it, you can’t accuse the movies of leaving us unprepared. Dystopian futures are a dime a dozen in science-fiction cinema these days, with a generally shared aesthetic that leads us to expect, for better or (probably) worse, a lot of damp, ashy slurry and unflattering sackcloth. In some ways “Vesper,” with its drenched khaki palette and all-encompassing air of ruin, conforms to this forecast. In others, Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper’s solemn, elegant fantasy surprises with its textured, sometimes iridescent world-building: There’s...
MOVIES
Collider

'Salem's Lot' Movie Tie-In Edition Novel Cover Teases the Upcoming Remake

New Line's remake of Salem's Lot is only a couple of months away, but promotional material for the film has been remarkably scarce to this point. Written and directed by Gary Dauberman, it'll be the first major motion picture adaptation of Stephen King's acclaimed vampire novel with some real horror firepower behind it and a solid cast, yet there's been nary a word about the film for some time. Enter a new movie tie-in release of King's original book to finally give a look at the upcoming release.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Val Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Her Hero/Villain Is "3 Steps Ahead of Everyone"

Good, bad, or somewhere in the middle, Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is three steps ahead of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Introduced with a blank business card in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the mysterious Val recruits John Walker (Wyatt Russell), the soldier she revamps as the black-clad U.S. Agent. Val returns in Black Widow at the grave of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), contracting Natasha's assassin sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) to take a shot at Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Hawkeye. And like her business card, Val's future is a blank slate.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Peacock Reveals Release Dates for 2022 Originals

Peacock has announced the premiere date schedule for its highly anticipated upcoming Originals scripted slate, including all-new programming from upcoming dramas, comedies, and kids titles. The new roster includes The Resort, Everything I Know About Love, Last Light , Vampire Academy, A Friend of the Family, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Irreverent, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and more.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Breakout Melissa Navia on Lt. Ortegas’ Swordplay and Sexuality: ‘Everybody Should Be a Bit Queer’

Click here to read the full article. When the cast of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” was first announced, much attention was paid to all the legacy “Trek” characters who were getting a new life on the Paramount+ series, from Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Lt. Spock (Ethan Peck) to Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush). Then there was Lt. Erica Ortegas, one of the only wholly original characters on the series, which takes place on the U.S.S. Enterprise roughly a decade before the events of the original “Star Trek” series from the 1960s....
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ Lights Up Record July 4th Box Office Fireworks With $125.2M Opening

What a fireworks show. The long Fourth of July holiday weekend was a box office extravaganza for Hollywood as Minions: The Rise of Gru scored a huge four-day opening of $125.2 million domestically, according to Monday estimates. That includes $107 million for the three days, although grosses could shift in either direction when weekend actuals are tallied on Tuesday. Sunday numbers had shown Gru coming in around $129 million in a reminder that estimates fluctuate throughout the weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Sparks Meme Frenzy Among Young MalesEvents of the Week: 'Only Murders in the...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Lucifer' Fans Will Get a Special Treat One Year After Season 6's Release

Lucifer took its final bow on Sept. 10, 2021, with Season 6's release on Netflix. Just days after the one-year anniversary of that Netflix drop, fans will be able to own a copy of the series. On Wednesday Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC revealed new physical and digital copies of the show — which is based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar (who Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg created) — will be available in September. The main release, titled Lucifer: The Sixth and Final Season, drops physically on Sept. 13 in both DVD and Blu-ray formats. A digital release is set for Sept. 12. Purchasing these would mean you could watch these Lucifer episodes any time, regardless of your Netflix subscription status or internet connection.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Perry Mason' Season 2 Adds 'CSI' Fan Favorite

Wallace Langham is joining the HBO family for the second season of Perry Mason. Deadline reports that the CSI fan favorite, who also appears on Apple TV+'s Physical and For All Mankind, as well as Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, will recur as Melville Phipps in the upcoming second season of the HBO reimagining of classic characters.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Day Shift': Release Date, Inside Look, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Best known for his stunt work in movies such as John Wick: Chapter 2, and F9: The Fate of the Furious, J. J. Perry will be making his directorial debut with a high-octane vampire hunter film called Day Shift. The screenplay is co-written by the Netflix Original Army of the Dead writer Shay Hatten and Tyler Tice. Day Shift will star Academy Award-winning Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained) in the leading role.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Netflix crashed after 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 release, users report

Netflix’s streaming service was unavailable for a brief period early Friday after the highly anticipated release of the final two episodes of “Stranger Things 4.”. According to global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector.com, user reports of problems with Netflix spiked around 3 a.m. ET — when “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 went live. Complaints about errors with Netflix peaked at nearly 13,000 at the top of the hour, before the situation seemed to be resolved within a half hour.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Final Destination 6': Jeffrey Reddick Reveals Film Won't Follow Usual Formula

At this point, the Final Destination franchise has fairly specific beats: it involves premonitions and the main characters managing to cheat death only to end up beaten by the reaper. But this time around, the original Final Destination creator and writer, Jeffrey Reddick, revealed that the sixth installment of the death-filled American horror franchise would stray away from its usual formula.
MOVIES
ComicBook

La Brea Season 2 First Look Teaser Released

TV fans are taking another journey to the past this fall, as hit mystery series La Brea returns for its second season. The first installment ended with a big cliffhanger, as Josh and some other members of the group were sent through a portal and woke up in yet another time and place. The series won't be back to start answering its biggest questions until the end of September, but NBC has released a short teaser trailer to get the hype train rolling once again.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Aliens birthed a bizarre extended universe you might not know about

When screenwriter Dan O'Bannon conjured the premise for Alien, his ambitions for the iconic alien never made it further than its horrific description on the page and the enigmatic crashed spaceship it emerged from. Any talk of the creature's origin or lifecycle hit the cutting-room floor, only added back into...
MOVIES
Collider

'Annihilation' Explained: Unpacking Alex Garland's Brilliant, Trippy Sci-Fi Horror Film

Movies are not mystery boxes. There is no “answer” because art isn’t a game or a puzzle to be solved. It’s subjective, so it’s open to interpretation. Great art invites interpretation, not by being needlessly obtuse, but by encouraging the viewers to explore certain ideas and concepts that are presented in a unique way. Alex Garland’s new sci-fi film, Annihilation, is great art. It’s also a movie that’s bound to frustrate and infuriate some viewers who believed they were getting a sci-fi action movie and instead got Tessa Thompson sprouting leaves and people getting attacked by a bear with human screams. It’s horrifying, but in a specific way. However, like last year’s mother!, Annihilation exists largely in the realm of metaphor. It’s meant to put you in the same dreamlike state of the characters, offering explanations for what’s happening, but also never announcing its themes as it tries to weave subtext into the text.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Ten Year Old Tom’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

Click here to read the full article. “Ten Year Old Tom” has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max. The announcement was made during a panel at Rooster Teeth’s RTX Festival, a convention dedicated to podcasting, video games and animation. The animated series is created by Steve Dildarian, and is a spiritual successor to his HBO series “The Life and Times of Tim.” The show follows Tom, an average kid struggling to navigate childhood who is surrounded by well-meaning adults with questionable guidance. Season 1 consisted of 10 30-minute episodes, each of which consisted of two quarter-hour segments. Dildarian writes and...
TV SERIES

