FESTUS (KMOV) -- A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a car following an event at St. Pius X High School Friday in Festus. Crystal City Police tell News 4 the girl was crossing Highway 61 near Surdyke Motorsports when a car that was going around 30 mph hit her. The girl was with her mother and they were walking to their car when it happened.

FESTUS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO